The Emerging Tech Titan, Transline Technologies Limited

The company’s growth story tells us the potential of both the industry as well as Transline Technologies Limited. It brings into focus the fact, that the company is a valuable asset to the market and the industry.

Mr. Arun Gupta
From the depths of the wide spectrum of the technologies industry, a new name is emerging as an industry titan. Proving its mettle time in and time out, it is bagging major developmental and infrastructural projects both from government entities and private players. Transline Technologies Limited, is a Delhi-based company which deals with surveillance systems, biometric systems, IT hardware & software solutions and many more.

It is aligned with major clients such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Indian Railways, Delhi Police, Tamil Nadu Police Department and many private and government clients providing innovative & 21st century solutions to its clients.

In conversation, Mr. Arun Gupta, the managing director & promoter of Transline Technologies Limited says, “Over the last few years, we have grown multi-folds. We have had opportunities to do create such innovative solutions for our various clients that it truly has become a motivation for us to do better and work even harder. Our team has been so enthusiastic to provide our clients with solutions whatever problems they may be facing while bettering the society as a whole.”

