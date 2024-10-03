Sociohub Revolutionizes Movie Marketing And Brand Campaigns For Major Players

As a cutting-edge 360-degree marketing agency, Sociohub has quickly become a leader in the field, working with major global names like Schweppes and Coca-Cola India.
The agency's client portfolio boasts some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including ZEE5, Tips Music, Warner, and Sony Music, alongside iconic brands like Honda, Cadbury, and Costa Coffee, it is reshaping the definition of a trusted marketing partner. Its diverse portfolio showcases the agency’s ability to create customized strategies that resonate across multiple industries.
Sociohub’s influence in Bollywood marketing is unmatched. The agency has successfully promoted major blockbusters such as Dream Girl 2, Gadar 2, and Oppenheimer, generating significant audience engagement. With ongoing projects like Don 3, Yudhra, and Stree 2, Sociohub remains the go-to agency for Bollywood promotions.
Beyond entertainment, Sociohub has demonstrated its ability to generate significant growth for global brands. For MX Player, it increased social media followers from 746K to over 1M within months, resulting in a 25% rise in engagement. Similarly, for Tips Films, it grew the follower base from 36.6K to over 100K in under six months.
With a top-tier client list and a wide range of services, Sociohub is setting new standards for success in the digital age. As it continues to innovate, the agency is poised to shape the future of marketing across both entertainment and consumer sectors.