SMC Global To Be The Associate Partner Of India’s Tour Of South Africa T20I Series

SMC Global will be entering cricket through their Associate Partnership of India’s upcoming Tour of South Africa, a 4 match T20Is series starting from the 8th of November.

Through this partnership, SMC Global aims to reach the wide audience base of cricket to promote financial awareness and empowerment in the country, especially within the young population.

Speaking on the association, Ajay Garg Director & CEO, SMC Global Securities Ltd said ,“This is the first time we are entering a partnership of this sort, cricket has a proven track record of helping brands establish brand presence and boost brand awareness, and we are looking to tap into the large base of Cricket fans and engage with them throughout the series. This association will strengthen our efforts to reach millions of Indians and we are excited to inspire a generation of financially savvy cricket fans. With the two finalists of ICC men’s T20I world cup fighting together, it will be a nail biter series for sure.”

SMC has recently launched its new mobile trading app SMC ACE 2.0 to provide users a seamless and robust trading experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Vineet Goyal, Vice President ,Branding & Corp Comm, SMC Global Securities Ltd said, “Cricket holds a special place in India and its immense reach provides us with a unique opportunity to empower millions of cricket enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions.”

The 4 matches series begins on the 8th of November at Durban followed by matches at Port Elizabeth and Centurion with the final game on the 15th of November in Johannesburg. The reigning ICC men’s T20I champions, led by Surya Kumar Yadav, will take on South Africa. The series will be telecast on Jio Cinema and the Viacom 18 Network.

ABOUT THE BRAND

Established in 1990, SMC offers brokerage services across equities (cash and derivatives), commodities and currency, investment banking, wealth management to corporates, institutions, NRIs, FPIs, high net worth individuals and other retail clients.

It is a diversified company in India with a pan India presence across 435+ cities/towns, servicing over 2 million customers, 2500+ offices across India and in Dubai with about 4200 employees

