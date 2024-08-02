Ruconnect App Achieves 200K Downloads In A Year, Disburses ₹750+ Crore In Loans

This milestone reinforces its role as the premier choice for DSA partners seeking expansion and profitability. Building on its strong legacy in loan and credit card distribution, Ruloans achieved significant growth, increasing loan disbursals from 26,000 Cr to over 36,000 Cr this year, a remarkable 43% rise.
The streamlines loan applications with intuitive navigation and rapid approvals. DSAs can efficiently manage multiple partners, ensuring expedited service through secure transactions that build trust. With its fully digital process and partnerships with diverse lenders, Ruconnect empowers DSAs to enhance service offerings with effective cross-selling strategies.
"Ruconnect is set to revolutionize the future with its 100% digital process," said Kaushik Mehta, Founder and CEO of Ruloans. "Our mission is to instill the right financial knowledge among our partners and deliver exceptional services to those seeking credit aid. This mission aligns perfectly with your role as a DSA agent, empowering you to deliver exceptional value to your clients."
Key Features of Ruconnect:
Extensive Network: Ruconnect extends its services to over 3000 cities across India, including Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations, ensuring nationwide coverage. With partnerships encompassing 275+ banks and financial institutions, it offers a wide range of financial products.
Comprehensive Product Range: Offers an extensive range of financial products including loans, credit cards, and insurance.
Partner Benefits: Trusted by financial institutions, Ruloans is a preferred partner for expansion, offering flexible loan approvals even with challenging credit scores.
Ruconnect Sets New Standards: They represents a digital transformation in traditional channel partner business, pioneering initiatives like offering free CIBIL scores to customers, enhancing transparency and trust.
Market Leadership: A leader in app downloads, loan disbursals, and brand collaborations, Ruconnect ensures nationwide reach without geographical restrictions, empowering DSA partners.
Compliance and Reliability: With a strong focus on compliance, Ruloans ensures adherence to rules and timely payments. Capital-intensive operations are supported by a robust network of banks, financial institutions, and PSUs.
Empowering Financial Services Across India
Ruloans is at the forefront of enhancing financial literacy and accessibility across India. Partnering with over 275 banks and financial institutions, Ruloans offers a comprehensive range of services covering over 3,000 cities nationwide. Guided by the mission to "help you borrow right," Ruloans empowers individuals and businesses with principled information and seamless financial services, bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders.
Get Started Today!
Download Ruconnect: Get the app and explore its features.
Become a DSA Agent: Join the Ruloans network and start offering exceptional financial solutions.
Connect with your clients: Use Ruconnect to streamline client interactions and improve satisfaction.
For more information and to download the Ruconnect App, visit . Start transforming your financial advisory services today!