Hub4Business

Ruconnect App Achieves 200K Downloads In A Year, Disburses ₹750+ Crore In Loans

Ruconnect, India’s first B2B loan distribution channel partner app from Ruloans, has surpassed 200,000 downloads, transforming the loan application and approval process nationwide.

Ruconnect App
Ruconnect App Achieves 200K Downloads In A Year, Disburses ₹750+ Crore In Loans
info_icon

This milestone reinforces its role as the premier choice for DSA partners seeking expansion and profitability. Building on its strong legacy in loan and credit card distribution, Ruloans achieved significant growth, increasing loan disbursals from 26,000 Cr to over 36,000 Cr this year, a remarkable 43% rise.

The Ruconnect App streamlines loan applications with intuitive navigation and rapid approvals. DSAs can efficiently manage multiple partners, ensuring expedited service through secure transactions that build trust. With its fully digital process and partnerships with diverse lenders, Ruconnect empowers DSAs to enhance service offerings with effective cross-selling strategies.

"Ruconnect is set to revolutionize the future with its 100% digital process," said Kaushik Mehta, Founder and CEO of Ruloans. "Our mission is to instill the right financial knowledge among our partners and deliver exceptional services to those seeking credit aid. This mission aligns perfectly with your role as a DSA agent, empowering you to deliver exceptional value to your clients."

Key Features of Ruconnect:

Extensive Network:  Ruconnect extends its services to over 3000 cities across India, including Tier 3 and Tier 4 locations, ensuring nationwide coverage. With partnerships encompassing 275+ banks and financial institutions, it offers a wide range of financial products.

Comprehensive Product Range: Offers an extensive range of financial products including loans, credit cards, and insurance.

Partner Benefits: Trusted by financial institutions, Ruloans is a preferred partner for expansion, offering flexible loan approvals even with challenging credit scores.

Ruconnect Sets New Standards: They represents a digital transformation in traditional channel partner business, pioneering initiatives like offering free CIBIL scores to customers, enhancing transparency and trust.

Market Leadership: A leader in app downloads, loan disbursals, and brand collaborations, Ruconnect ensures nationwide reach without geographical restrictions, empowering DSA partners.

Compliance and Reliability: With a strong focus on compliance, Ruloans ensures adherence to rules and timely payments. Capital-intensive operations are supported by a robust network of banks, financial institutions, and PSUs.

Empowering Financial Services Across India

Ruloans is at the forefront of enhancing financial literacy and accessibility across India. Partnering with over 275 banks and financial institutions, Ruloans offers a comprehensive range of services covering over 3,000 cities nationwide. Guided by the mission to "help you borrow right," Ruloans empowers individuals and businesses with principled information and seamless financial services, bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders.

Get Started Today!

Download Ruconnect: Get the app and explore its features.

Become a DSA Agent: Join the Ruloans network and start offering exceptional financial solutions.

Connect with your clients: Use Ruconnect to streamline client interactions and improve satisfaction.

For more information and to download the Ruconnect App, visit Ruloans. Start transforming your financial advisory services today!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hosts Bat First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  3. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
  4. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Chief Naqvi Issues Gag Order To His Office Not To Make Statements On India's Participation - Report
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 201 In Wayanad, 264 Injured; IAF's Specialised Drone For Rescue Ops
  2. Air India Suspends Flight To Tel Aviv Till August 8 Amid Middle-East Tension
  3. Lucknow Groping Case: 'Bullet Train Chalegi', Says UP CM Slams Accused; 16 Arrested, Action Against 8 Policemen
  4. SpiceJet Airlines: Passengers Stranded At Dubai Airport Due To Flight Cancellation Over Payment Issues
  5. 'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
  2. Tara Sutaria Finds Love Again In Arunoday Singh After Break-Up With Aadar Jain? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Returns To Comedy With Taapsee Pannu And Aces It Like A Pro
  4. Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'
  5. Arijit Singh Postpones UK Tour To September Due To 'Unforeseen Medical Circumstances', Fans Pray For His Recovery
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  2. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  3. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  4. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
  5. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 201 In Wayanad, 264 Injured; IAF's Specialised Drone For Rescue Ops
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax