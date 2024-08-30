Hub4Business

Pioneering Automation And Integration In Salesforce Development

Jaseem Pookandy is an accomplished Salesforce Development Manager with over ten years of experience in driving innovation and efficiency in Salesforce implementations.

Revolutionizing Customer Self-Service

In an era where customer experience is paramount, Jaseem Pookandy's contributions to enhancing self-service capabilities stand out. At a leading auto retailer, he led a groundbreaking project to integrate real-time inventory updates into the Salesforce platform. This involved syncing data from over 200 store databases, providing a one-stop solution for associates to access up-to-date inventory information. 

Jaseem's innovative use of Salesforce’s asynchronous framework and integration with Twilio enabled customers to receive real-time updates via text messages. This project not only improved customer satisfaction but also streamlined internal processes, reducing the workload on associates and allowing them to focus on providing exceptional service.

Driving AI-Driven Customer Engagement

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, Jaseem partnered with Salesforce Einstein to implement an A/B testing framework that utilized Natural Language Processing (NLP). This project aimed to enhance customer engagement by classifying and routing incoming SMS messages to the appropriate departments based on the intent identified through NLP.

The success of this project was a testament to Jaseem's ability to harness advanced technologies to solve real-world problems. By integrating AI-driven solutions into Salesforce, he improved the efficiency and effectiveness of customer interactions, leading to higher satisfaction rates and better overall service quality.

Enhancing Continuous Integration and Deployment

Continuous integration and deployment are critical components of modern software development. Jaseem played a pivotal role in developing a robust CI/CD pipeline using Bitbucket and Bamboo. This project, implemented at a major professional services company, ensured seamless and error-free deployments, significantly reducing downtime and improving productivity. 

Jaseem's expertise in Salesforce DX migration strategy was instrumental in the successful launch of several unlocked packages. His meticulous approach to CI/CD processes demonstrated his commitment to maintaining high standards in software development and deployment.

Optimizing E-commerce Integration

In the realm of e-commerce, speed and reliability are crucial. Jaseem tackled these challenges by developing a new version of Apex REST APIs with robust error handling for a major job search platform. This project facilitated faster processing times and higher customer satisfaction, highlighting Jaseem's ability to optimize Salesforce integrations for performance and reliability. 

His work on this project not only improved the platform's efficiency but also set a benchmark for future Salesforce API developments. Jaseem's innovative solutions in the e-commerce space underscored his technical prowess and forward-thinking approach.

About Jaseem Pookandy

Jaseem Pookandy is an accomplished Salesforce Development Manager with over ten years of experience in driving innovation and efficiency in Salesforce implementations. He is actively involved in the tech community, serving as a fellow member at British Computer Society, a senior member of IEEE as well as a mentor at ADP List. Jaseem has been honoured with awards such as the "International Achievers Award" by Indian Achievers’ Forum and “Global Recognition Award”. He holds an MBA in Global Marketing and a BS in Computer Science & Engineering. Jaseem's unique contributions to enhancing customer self-service, leveraging AI, and optimizing CI/CD processes have established him as a leader in the Salesforce community.

