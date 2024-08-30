Pioneering Automation And Integration In Salesforce Development

Jaseem Pookandy is an accomplished Salesforce Development Manager with over ten years of experience in driving innovation and efficiency in Salesforce implementations. He is actively involved in the tech community, serving as a fellow member at British Computer Society, a senior member of IEEE as well as a mentor at ADP List. Jaseem has been honoured with awards such as the "International Achievers Award" by Indian Achievers’ Forum and “Global Recognition Award”. He holds an MBA in Global Marketing and a BS in Computer Science & Engineering. Jaseem's unique contributions to enhancing customer self-service, leveraging AI, and optimizing CI/CD processes have established him as a leader in the Salesforce community.