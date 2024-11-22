Innovation In Risk Management And FinTech Product Development Featuring Shachi Sayata

Q. 7: How do you stay updated with the latest trends in technology and finance, and how do you apply them to your work?

A: Staying current in both technology and finance is essential in this fast-evolving field. I make it a priority to attend conferences, read industry publications, and participate in webinars. Networking with peers also keeps me connected to industry developments. When I learn about a new trend or technology, I consider how it can improve our products. Tools like PowerBI and Python have, for instance, become vital for data analysis and enhancing the user experience, enabling us to deliver solutions that keep pace with industry advancements.