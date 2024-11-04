Hub4Business

Indian Network For Impact Launches National Competition To Support India’s Future Change-Makers

The Indian Network for Impact has launched a nationwide ‘Thinking Competition’ aimed at identifying promising students and professionals across India.

A Unique Opportunity to Collaborate with Experts from Top Global Universities and Think Tanks and Secure a 6-Month Paid Fellowship and cash prizes of up to $2,000

The Indian Network for Impact has launched a nationwide ‘Thinking Competition’ aimed at identifying promising students and professionals across India. Organised in partnership with alumni and experts from institutions such as the University of Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, and Carnegie India, the competition offers cash prizes of up to $2,000. Winners of this competition will also have the opportunity to work alongside international experts through a six-month paid fellowship.

This initiative is designed to inspire and support talent from India, guiding them toward mission-driven careers that address the world’s emerging challenges, such as Climate Change, AI Safety, Biosecurity, Nuclear Safety, Animal Welfare, Mental Health and more.

The competition is open to action-driven individuals between the ages of 18-35 with a demonstrated aptitude for either technology or humanities. More than formal qualifications, the organisers are looking for candidates with sound judgement, a strong sense of responsibility, and the ability to quickly get to the heart of complex issues. No specific background is required, ensuring the focus remains on finding motivated individuals who are ready to contribute to global problem-solving.

“We’re excited to find sincere and steadfast individuals who are thinking seriously about emerging issues now,” said Anubhuti Jain, Director at the Indian Network for Impact“ensuring their skills are applied where they’re needed most.”

In addition to receiving cash prizes, competition winners will be invited for a six-month part-time paid fellowship. Fellows will engage in one of three tracks—Research, Development, or Content Creation—working alongside experienced mentors to tackle complex global problems. Areas of focus include, but are not limited to advancing carbon capture technologies, governance mechanisms for emerging technologies, early prediction of hotspot zones of epidemics and pandemics, enhancing farm animal welfare standards, strengthening health supply chains in densely populated regions, delivering high-quality education at scale.

The competition is now open for applications and the deadline is 10th November 2024. For more details on eligibility, problem statements, and mentors, deadline please visit the competition page at https://networkforimpact.notion.site.

Additionally, a $50 referral prize is offered to individuals who recommend top candidates, encouraging a network of committed changemakers.

About Indian Network for Impact
Since 2021, the Indian Network for Impact has been dedicated to empowering India’s brightest talent to address global challenges. By connecting students, professionals, and researchers with experts from leading international institutions, they facilitate collaboration on solutions to critical issues like public health, animal welfare, and AI governance. Through workshops, fellowships, and competitions, they help nurture future leaders committed to making a meaningful impact on the world. 

For more information please visit our website at https://networkforimpact.in

