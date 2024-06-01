Hub4Business

Championing Sustainability: YesEarth And State Pollution Control Board, Assam Host NE Sustainable Business And Entrepreneurship Conclave

The Conclave promises to be a platform for insightful discussions, expert panels, and policy recommendations aimed at shaping the future of sustainable business practices in the region.

Championing Sustainability
In a bid to drive sustainable practices and foster environmental stewardship, the School of Livelihood and Rural Development - YesEarth, in collaboration with the State Pollution Control Board, Assam, is gearing up to host the NE Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave. Set against the backdrop of the State Pollution Control Board's Golden Jubilee celebrations, this landmark event is slated to take place on June 2, 2024, at the Taj Vivanta in Guwahati, Assam.

The Conclave is not just a gathering of minds but a rallying call to action, bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders including business leaders, policymakers, and environmental advocates. Together, they will explore innovative solutions and strategies to combat climate change and address pressing environmental challenges facing the region.

Abhijit Sharma, Mission Director of YesEarth, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We are incredibly excited to host the NE Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the State Pollution Control Board, Assam. This event represents a significant step towards fostering sustainable business practices and addressing the urgent environmental challenges we face today."

The Conclave promises to be a platform for insightful discussions, expert panels, and policy recommendations aimed at shaping the future of sustainable business practices in the region. With an expected turnout of over 300 attendees, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, the event is poised to ignite meaningful conversations and drive tangible outcomes.

YesEarth, known for its pioneering initiatives in sustainable development, has been championing eco-friendly practices for over two decades. Through a holistic approach encompassing consulting, green technology solutions, and educational outreach, YesEarth aims to empower communities and businesses to embrace sustainability as a core value.

Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board, Assam, celebrates 50 years of dedicated service in leading and regulating environmental sustainability affairs in the region. As a key player in promoting and enforcing policies for environmental protection, the Board's collaboration with YesEarth underscores a shared commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future for Assam and beyond.

As the NE Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave draws near, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the opportunity to come together, share insights, and forge partnerships that will shape the trajectory of sustainable development in the Northeast region and beyond.

