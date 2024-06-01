Championing Sustainability: YesEarth And State Pollution Control Board, Assam Host NE Sustainable Business And Entrepreneurship Conclave

In a bid to drive sustainable practices and foster environmental stewardship, the School of Livelihood and Rural Development - YesEarth, in collaboration with the State Pollution Control Board, Assam, is gearing up to host the NE Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship Conclave. Set against the backdrop of the State Pollution Control Board's Golden Jubilee celebrations, this landmark event is slated to take place on June 2, 2024, at the Taj Vivanta in Guwahati, Assam.