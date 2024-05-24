5 Low-Cap Altcoins With Explosive Potential in 2024

The crypto market is once again enjoying a nice period of growth having gone through a small bearish patch. 2024 has seen a lot more growth than loss and it looks like that is about to continue deeper in Q2. We decided it was a great time to try and find some low-cap altcoins with explosive potential for the rest of the year.
For this, we went to the presale market as this is always the best place to find Low-Cap altcoin gems. The crucial thing here is to look for projects with unique qualities that will set them apart from the current market once they are launched. A presale that has raised a decent amount or has good metrics is also a positive sign. We found five tokens that fit that requirement:
WienerAI ($WAI)
Sealana ($SEAL)
99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC)
5thScape (5SCAPE)
Pikamoon (PIKA)
Let’s take a look at each project and see why they stood out to us.
WienerAI- The traditional meme coin with a new twist in its tail
The growth of the meme coin market over the last year has allowed two different genres of meme coins to thrive. Traditional meme coins rely on virality and community engagement, and the newer kind has utility in its ecosystem. WienerAI ($WAI) is a traditional meme coin, but it has a new twist that could soon become the norm.
The presale has so far raised over $2.5 million and it is still very young so this is promising. The meme coin itself has gone down the popular route of adding AI to the mix. However, instead of using AI to add utility as most projects do, they instead have used the technology to add to the backstory of the meme itself.
We are transported to a place called New Silicon Valley in the year 2132. Here we find a mad scientist who is known as the architect. He plans an experiment where he mixes pups and AI to create a super entity. However, he accidentally drops a sausage into the mix and we end up with WienerAI. We love this tactic of a more detailed background and think it will be a hit with investors.
Sealana- The South Park-crypto combo we didn’t know we needed
If there is one thing we know about meme coin investors it is they will reward a project that has a good joke at its heart. We hope they are ready for Sealana ($SEAL) because not only is it a good joke but it is a self-deprecating one that takes a dig at the stereotype of the normal crypto investor.
The Seal is actually based on a human character who appears in an episode of South Park called; ‘Make Love Not Warcraft’ In the episode, the boys get increasingly frustrated as their characters in the game War of Worldcraft keep getting killed by one player who is super powerful. When they complain to the game creators they say that anyone to have a player this powerful must have absolutely no life and only play this game.
Sealana is this character except he is a patriotic American who trades crypto in his mom’s basement. It's a very funny self-deprecating meme that we think investors are going to love as we know they can take a joke. The presale also indicates that this meme could be Solana’s next star as it has raised over $2.3 million despite only recently being launched.
99Bitcoins Token- The learn-to-earn platform created by the experts
One of the project launches we are most excited about in 2024 is 99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC). We mentioned that innovation and presale metrics are two things to look for in presale tokens but another, very rare factor is industry experience. 99Bitcoins Token ($99BTC) comes from the creators of the largest crypto learning platform on the market.
They have sold over 2 million courses and have over 750k YouTube subscribers so they bring with them a wealth of knowledge to the market. They have also stuck with what they know best as they have decided to create a learn-to-earn crypto token. They have seen the success of similar models such as play-to-earn and believe this is their best route to success.
How it will work is pretty simple, investors will be able to earn $99BTC by passing through the various stages of the curriculum and engaging with the community. They can stake their tokens or use them to buy partner products and access premium content. The presale has passed the $1.5 million raised mark and has started to pick up steam since the market returned to good health.
5thScape- The ambitious VR project that looks set to make waves
Innovation and good presale numbers. We mentioned at the start that these are two things to look for in a presale token and 5thScape manages to tick both of those boxes. The creators of the project believe that the future of VR will be tokenized and are trying to steal a march on the rest of the market.
The presale has already passed the $6 million raised mark which is a clear indication that there is plenty of interest in this VR coin. How it works is by purchasing 5SCAPE, investors will be able to get access to educational resources, the latest blockbuster movies, and of course the very best VR games.
Some releases coming soon are Cage Conquest, Epic Cricket Arena, Immersive Kickoff, Archery Master, and Thrust Hunter. The creators have made sure their content is compatible with existing headsets like the Oculus Rift and Meta Quest 3. However, down the line they plan to launch their own VR headset and that could really take this project over the top.
Pikamoon- Not a presale but a great buy-low option
Our last selection is not a presale but a recently launched coin. However, we think it may be a good buy low spot. Since its launch, the price of Pikamoon (PIKA) has been struggling to say the least. However, now that conditions have picked up we think this may change.
The meme coin/P2E crossover is inspired by one of the largest gaming franchises of all time: Pokemon. However, it has a blockchain twist. You mint AN NFT partner right at the start and you get to explore the Pikaverse during the game. The creatures are all originals and instead of collecting badges players can earn PIKA. We think success is in this project's future.
Conclusion
So there we have our list of 5 low-cap altcoins that we think have explosive potential in 2024. As you can see they all show innovation in different ways and are all going through successful presales. It's the perfect time to buy them too as we expect big gains once they are launched.