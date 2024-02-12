Top 5 Natural Remedies To Counter Fatty Liver

Fatty liver, also known as liver steatosis, is a condition in which fat accumulates in the cells of the liver. If left untreated, it can cause inflammation, and scarring of the liver, and can even lead to liver failure. Many treatments are available in modern medicine today, but there are also many holistic approaches to treating and managing fatty liver. This article will look at the top 5 herbal treatments for Fatty Liver.
Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum)
Milk thistle is a flowering herb that is native to the Mediterranean. It is well-known for its liver-protective properties. One of the active compounds in milk thistle is silymarin. Silymarin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, liver-regenerative, and liver-protective effects. Silymarin helps to reduce liver inflammation, prevent liver fibrosis, and promote liver cell regeneration. Studies have shown silymarin to be effective in reducing liver inflammation and improving liver function in patients with liver disease. Studies have shown that milk thistle helps to protect liver cells from damage caused by oxidative stress and free radicals. This helps to reduce liver injury and improve liver function. Milk thistle may also help to lower liver enzyme levels and reduce insulin resistance, which are beneficial for people with fatty liver disease.
Turmeric (Curcuma longa)
Turmeric (turmeric longa) is a golden yellow spice that comes from the curcuma longa plant. Turmeric is considered to have many healing properties. It is used as a traditional medicine (TCM) and Ayurvedic medicine. The main bioactive compound found in turmeric is curcumin. It has powerful anti-inflammatory and anti-hepatitis properties. It is one of the most valuable herbal remedies for fatty liver diseases. Studies have shown that curcumin can reduce liver inflammation, reduce fat build-up, and increase insulin sensitivity in people with NAFLD. It modulates several signaling pathways related to lipids, oxidative stress, and inflammation, which helps to reduce liver damage and improve liver health.
Bhumyamalaki (Phyllanthus niruri)
It is a traditional Brazilian medicine and Ayurvedic medicinal herb that has been used for centuries for its anti-inflammatory, anti-toxic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. Its active compounds, such as Lignans, flavonoids, and Alkaloids, help in liver regeneration, anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown that BHMYAMMALAKA extract has a hepatoprotective effect against liver damage caused by toxins, alcohol, and viral infections. It also helps in reducing the inflammation, oxidative stress, and lipid accumulation of the liver, making it useful for people with fatty liver disease.
Guggul (Commiphora mukul)
Guggul is a resin extracted from the myrrh of the Mukul tree, which is native to India. It is also known as Indian bdellium or Commificora Mukul. Ayurveda has used guggul for centuries to treat various ailments. It has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties, as well as lower cholesterol levels and improve lipid profiles. It also has anti-lipid and anti-hypertensive properties. The active components of guggul (mainly guggulsterone) inhibit cholesterol synthesis and promote cholesterol elimination. Guggul extract has been shown to improve lipid profiles and reduce liver fat build-up, as well as improve insulin sensitivity in people with fatty liver diseases.
Garlic
Garlic is famous in India for its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. But garlic may also help you cleanse your liver. All you have to do is crush a few cloves of garlic, mix them with some warm water, and drink it on an empty stomach every morning. This ritual can help improve your liver health naturally.