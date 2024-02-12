Top 5 Natural Remedies To Counter Fatty Liver

Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum)

Milk thistle is a flowering herb that is native to the Mediterranean. It is well-known for its liver-protective properties. One of the active compounds in milk thistle is silymarin. Silymarin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory, liver-regenerative, and liver-protective effects. Silymarin helps to reduce liver inflammation, prevent liver fibrosis, and promote liver cell regeneration. Studies have shown silymarin to be effective in reducing liver inflammation and improving liver function in patients with liver disease. Studies have shown that milk thistle helps to protect liver cells from damage caused by oxidative stress and free radicals. This helps to reduce liver injury and improve liver function. Milk thistle may also help to lower liver enzyme levels and reduce insulin resistance, which are beneficial for people with fatty liver disease.