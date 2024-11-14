How Telemedicine Is Revolutionizing Medical Tourism In India

Telemedicine has emerged as a disruptive force in healthcare delivery, changing how people obtain medical treatments and engage with clinicians. Telemedicine redefines healthcare for international patients, offering a seamless experience that combines advanced technology, cross-border consultation, and improved access to specialized care. According to data released by Mordor Intelligence, the market size of telemedicine is estimated at USD 172.44 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 330.26 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.88% during the forecast period (2024-2029). For individuals who are seeking the best medical expertise beyond their borders, telemedicine has unlocked and proved to bring new opportunities to connect with healthcare providers regardless of geographic distance. This revolution has transformed how international patients approach treatment planning, post-operative care, and follow-up consultations. Here’s how telemedicine is reshaping healthcare access for patients worldwide: