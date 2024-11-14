How 3D Printing Is Transforming Indian Healthcare Innovation

India's 3D printing medical devices market was valued at $54 million in 2022 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8% between 2022 and 2030, reaching $222 million in 2030. According to a report published by Emergen Research, the global 3D printing healthcare market is to be valued at $4,070.8 million by 2027. The market is divided into components, applications, technology, and end users. India's 3D Printing Medical Devices market will expand since 3D printing technology enables the customisation of medical devices, which is increasingly significant in the healthcare industry. Key market participants include 3D Life Prints, Osteo3d, Ayushman3D, Anatomiz3D Medtech, SLM Solutions, EOS, and others. According to a report, the demand for 3D printing is high in healthcare because of the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants.