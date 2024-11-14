Global Boom: How Cosmetic Surgery Is Driving The Rise Of Medical Tourism

Medical tourism in India has grown over the last few years, and current data suggests that this trend will continue. According to a Ministry of Tourism study, nearly 500,000 medical tourists visited India in 2019, generating more than $3 billion in income. Following a decrease in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the figures recovered in 2022 and topped the peak of 2019. An increasing number of patients are travelling abroad for specialized healthcare services, including cosmetic surgery. With its advanced healthcare infrastructure and reputation for cost-effective, high-quality treatments, India has emerged as a leading destination for cosmetic procedures. According to a report, the global medical tourism market was valued at USD 24.14 billion in 2023, and it is expected to grow to USD 29.26 billion in 2024 and USD 137.71 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 21.4% over the forecast period (2024-2032). This article delves into the factors driving the demand for cosmetic surgery in medical tourism and explores why India has become a preferred destination for international patients seeking aesthetic enhancements.