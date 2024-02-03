Tuberculosis has been an illness that has been around since time immemorial. Even though the incidence of the disease may not be often heard of in our circles, it is far more common than we think. Unfortunately, it is also one of the most fatal diseases in the world, as has been revealed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The illness, caused by the bacteria mycobacterium tuberculosis, is so dangerous that patients can lose their lives within a few months.

Although tuberculosis originates in the lungs, if not controlled, it can spread infection to various parts of the body – from the spine and ovaries, to the brain.

What's important to understand is that the treatment for the disease is long-drawn, and could take some time. This also means you need to shell out quite a bit of money, in the name of medical expenses. The good news is that several insurance companies provide critical illness plans that can cover the associated costs. When there is coverage, health and wealth are both taken care of.

Before we highlight how health insurance policies can benefit TB patients, let's first understand why the illness is a cause for worry.

Why is TB a fatal condition?

We already know that our lungs are vital for our survival. It is through this organ that you breathe oxygen and release carbon dioxide. In the case of tuberculosis, the bacteria affect its regular functioning, and causes several respiratory issues. If not checked in time, it can attack the spleen, liver, kidneys, and even the brain.

Apart from the poor functioning of the lungs, a patient also experiences symptoms like fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, persistent bouts of cough, painful breathing, and more. In certain patients, the condition can show mild to no symptoms.

How expensive is its treatment?

Since its treatment goes on for a while, it can really weigh down on your finances. Expect the course to run anywhere between 6 to 9 months. Even after you are done with the prescribed line of treatment, regular check-ups are important. In case the infection relapses, or hasn't completely been eliminated, another three months of treatment is important. What's more, since specialised drugs are used in the recovery from tuberculosis, it's quite an expensive affair.

Can health insurance help in the case of TB?

Certainly! Before we get to the details, remember it is essential for everyone – from kids to adults – to get vaccinated against TB. The next step is to get yourself insured by a provider that offers coverage for the treatment of this critical illness.

In case you suspect TB, get yourself checked by a qualified medical practitioner. They will conduct several tests, including blood reports, TB screening, tuberculin skin testing, AFB smear, and culture, as well as chest X-ray.

Most health insurance plans that cover TB will include hospitalisation expenses, pre-hospitalisation charges that include diagnosis before admission to a hospital, consultation fees, medication costs, as well as room rent.

These are largely included as part of critical illness plans, so make sure you check with your chosen insurance provider.

The last word

Tuberculosis is an illness that should not be taken lightly at any cost. It is essential to get the right kind of treatment, before it's too late. Since the recovery takes several months, you could end up losing your finances and feeling distressed. Worry not, health insurance can come to your rescue!

Check with your chosen insurer, and protect your health and wealth today! After all, a stitch in time saves nine.