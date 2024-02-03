Is Dengue Covered Under Health Insurance?

We are living in times when diseases are all around us. The last two years have been dominated by panic and fear, courtesy the COVID-19 virus. There have been a range of variants that have been giving us sleepless nights. If that wasn't enough, cases of dengue have been going up, leaving us in a lurch. Of course, with the monsoon in full swing, there's always a risk of being under attack from mosquitoes and other pests.

But what really is dengue? It is a tropical disease that is triggered by mosquito bites. The Aedes Aegypti mosquito is believed to be the carrier of the virus. Before we dive deep into the details of dengue being covered under health insurance, let us first understand the symptoms that are characteristic of dengue.

Common symptoms of dengue and its treatment

Most of us want to know the first signs of dengue, but are there any? Yes. Some of the most common symptoms of dengue include high fever, nausea and vomiting, rashes, aches and pains, headache, and swollen glands, among others.

While there is no specific line of treatment for dengue, it is important to have high fluid intake and ensure the body is well-rested. In certain cases, when the platelet count drops drastically, hospitalisation becomes a necessity. Otherwise, two weeks is a good time for recovery.

It is important to take certain precautions to avoid mosquito bites, especially if you live in a tropical area.

Are there any complications of dengue?

Yes, there are. If dengue is not controlled, it can turn into dengue hemorrhagic syndrome and become potentially fatal. In such cases, appropriate treatment is required, which can be quite expensive. That's exactly where a health insurance policy can provide you with financial security. Remember a regular health insurance policy will cover hospitalisation expenses, but will not include in-patient treatment.

What should you know about health insurance for dengue?

There are several benefits that patients can receive, if they go for a health insurance plan that covers dengue.

In-patient hospitalisation charges that are inclusive of room rent, ICU charges, etc

Pre and post-hospitalisation expenses

Coverage for diagnosis pertaining to the illness – this includes before and after hospitalisation

Doctor consultation fee

Pharmacy expenses

Out-patient consultation and treatment expenses

There are certain expenses that are not a part of the policy. Here they are:

Treatment cost of anything other than dengue fever

Don't expect any medical expenses to be reimbursed during the initial waiting period

Cost of any medicine that has no relation to dengue

Treatment taken at any hospital outside the insurer's network

Treatment taken outside the home country

The eligibility for the plan ranges from 91 days to 65 years. What this means is that the plan can be purchased by anyone, who is up to 65 years of age.

What is the free lookup period?

In India, every insurer has a free lookup period of 15 days. This signifies that if a person is not satisfied with the coverage, they can decide to give up the policy. Note: this applies to dengue insurance too! Once the plan is canceled, the premium is refunded to the policyholder.

The last word

Dengue cases are quite rampant in India, and there are many people who are unable to get quality treatment due to a lack of financial resources. That's why it is important to have dengue insurance to cover the expenses of the treatment. So, don't take it easy and get yourself insured today!