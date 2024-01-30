Have You Had Your Fill Of Moringa Yet?

Meet Moringa oleifera. It is known as the drumstick tree, miracle tree and tree of life in native India and Nepal. It is also grown in Africa, Latin America, and Asia and is recognised as the horseradish tree.

We've rounded up 10 Moringa oleifera health benefits, as well as our favourite ways to consume it.

Benefits of moringa powder

It's rich in micronutrients: Moringa leaves stand out as a superfood because they contain significant amounts of potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, and magnesium, as well as iron, calcium, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and riboflavin. The leaves contain more vitamin C than oranges. That means moringa can help with everything from better vision and immunity to bone health and skin radiance. It provides plant-based protein: Whether you're a vegetarian or just trying to cut down on meat, it's not always easy finding convenient plant-based protein. Tempeh and lentils are great, but sometimes you just want a quick, no-cook additive for smoothie bowls or soup. That's where moringa comes in. Compared to legumes, its crushed leaves contain all the essential amino acids that are required for muscle repair, energy production, and mood regulation. It may aid in hormone balance: Menopause can mess with women's hormones and make them feel off, but moringa may help. A study published in the Journal of Food and Science Technology discovered that postmenopausal women who took a combination of moringa leaf powder and amaranth leaf powder for three months not only had lower oxidative stress markers but also had higher fasting blood glucose and haemoglobin levels, which could indicate more balanced hormones. Moringa has also been linked to better thyroid health, which regulates hormones that affect energy, sleep, and digestion. It may protect your liver: Consider the liver to be the body's detoxifier. Moringa may help it work better by filtering the blood, detoxifying chemicals, and metabolising fat. Moringa also contains a high concentration of polyphenols that can reverse oxidation in the liver, and preliminary animal research has shown that moringa consumption can reduce symptoms of liver fibrosis and protect against liver damage. It may assist in reducing inflammation: Move over, turmeric, there's a new anti-inflammatory in town! Moringa reduces inflammation in cells significantly. It also reduces inflammation by suppressing inflammatory enzymes and proteins in the body, in addition to containing anti-inflammatory polyphenols and isothiocyanates. It may help balance blood sugar: Spikes in insulin and blood sugar levels can cause mood swings and sugar cravings, as well as the development of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Enter moringa, in lab studies, the leaf powder was effective at lowering lipid and glucose levels and regulating oxidative stress. It may aid digestion: Moringa leaf powder contains about 30% fibre, the majority of which is insoluble, which you not only need for digestion but may also lower your risk of disease. Natural antibiotics such as moringa may help inhibit the growth of pathogens that cause digestive upset.

Moringa powder: how to use it

The powder, which is made from dried and ground moringa leaves, has a mild flavour with a slightly earthy taste and can be used in a variety of recipes.

Include it in your morning smoothie.

It can also be sprinkled into hummus, soups, salads, toasts, lunches or other meals.

Try baking it into bread or mixing it into your favourite energy balls.

Whisk the powder into hot water like matcha for a caffeine-free coffee substitute.

Teas infused with moringa are also popular.

For thousands of years, traditional medicine has used Moringa Oleifera for its health benefits. Despite the many advantages listed above, moringa is not regulated by the FDA, and more research is needed to determine whether it is safe to consume on a regular basis, hence consult your doctor before making any health-related decisions.