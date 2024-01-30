Add These Superfoods To Your Daily Diet!

Fitness and super foods go hand in hand. Various super foods have made their way to the shelves of our supermarkets. These days, various kinds of seeds like chia and flax are easily available everywhere and can be apart of our daily diet to help us live better.

Meanwhile, if we take a look in our kitchen, some age-old spices and herbs that we just added to our food for seasoning or as taste enhancers, do carry some additional nutritional value. As they are packed with rich antioxidants, they should either be consumed along with our food or through some health drinks. For instance, berries and different kind of seeds could be added to our regular health shakes.

Let’s analyse some of the superfoods that can be a part of our daily diet plan to help us live better:

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are considered to be a rich source of Omega 3-fatty acids, indicates the Harvard School of public Health. The Omega-3 fatty acids that are anti-inflammatory nutrients keep our heart, brain, eyes and bones healthy and help lower triglyceride levels and blood pressure. Chia contains all nine essential amino acids that cannot be made by the body, making it a ‘complete protein’. As it’s rich in soluble fibre, it helps maintain good gut health, aids weight loss and helps manage diabetes. Additionally, chia seeds are a good source of calcium, protein, zinc, phosphorous and polysaturated fat.

Flax seeds: Flax seeds have gained popularity in the recent years for their ability to prevent cardiovascular diseases. They are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, fatty acids and dietary fibre. They also help lower LDL cholesterol and should be consumed in ground form. Flax seeds have been effective against various types of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, menopausal symptoms, constipation and osteoporosis, according to British Heart Foundation.

Spirulina: Spirulina is a powerhouse of anti-oxidants and is rich in vitamins, protein, minerals, essential amino and fatty acids that are not made by the body. It helps boost immunity and maintain good heart health. Derived from blue-green algae, spirulina has been effective towards optimizing cholesterol, enhancing muscle mass and endurance, while improving anaemia and lowering blood pressure.

Moringa: Moringa is packed with natural antioxidants and has everything needed by a body to survive. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-hypertensive and antibacterial properties, making it a powerful food to be consumed on a regular basis. It is packed with various nutrients like iron, calcium, protein, magnesium, potassium, amino acids, vitamins and antioxidants. The subtle tasting moringa is also considered an ideal food for breast feeding mothers.

Turmeric: There’s hardly any Indian dish that is cooked without turmeric which is widely known for its strong antimicrobial, antioxidant and anti-cancerous properties. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric helps prevent or even treat certain diseases. Its usage can give relief from arthritis, joint pain and swelling. Besides being beneficial for liver, heart, digestive and respiratory problems, it helps boost immunity and maintains good brain health too by preventing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s. It can be used to fight symptoms of depression.

Berries: There are a wide range of berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, cranberries that could be added to your cakes, tarts, smoothies to make your food healthier. Berries are packed with magnesium, potassium, fibres, vitamin C and K and a good number of probiotics that contribute towards a healthy gut. Berries are largely anti-inflammatory, meaning they can contribute towards lowering the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Berries can replace sugar in your smoothies, adding their natural sweetness to the mix.

Now, that you know the benefits of all these superfoods, it can be added in easy and innovative ways in our daily diet plan. These foods may not be a complete source of macro nutrients but can work wonders to complement your overall health.