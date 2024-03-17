Eat Right to Fight Climate Change

On stage at the launch were four of India’s top chefs, who have contributed recipes to the book: Manjit S Gill (Founder-President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations), Manish Mehrotra (Culinary Director, Indian Accent), Rajiv Malhotra (Corporate Chef, Habitat World) and Jatin Mallick (Chef and co-owner, Tres Restaurant). Introducing the book to the audience, Sunita Narain, well-known environmentalist and Director General, CSE, stressed the need to be mindful of our food choices. “Climate change is breaking our farmers’ backs,” said Narain. “Today, there’s one extreme weather event daily that they have to grapple with. Industrial food farming adds to greenhouse gas emissions and wrecks the environment that is already under huge stress.” Future of Taste endorses resilient crops like millets that is water prudent and can be cultivated with minimal inputs from farmers; faba beans; lesser-known gourds like chow-chow; leaves and flowers such as bathua and gulmohar blooms that are commonly used in local recipes. These are all beneficial for farmers, the environment, and those who consume them.