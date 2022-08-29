Don't Miss Out On These 5 Home Remedies When You Relocate 

Mild ailments don't always need professional medical advice. Simple remedies your mom relied on when you had a runny nose or an upset stomach can cure you in a jiffy

Relocating your home is not the simplest thing to do. When you move away from your parents, it instills a sense of independence within you. At the same time, you have to fend for yourself and deal with niggling issues, especially pertaining to your health. In such cases, a visit to the doctor is rather unwarranted. Instead, try to lean on maa ke nuskhe or home remedies to deal with common health problems.

Turn towards your kitchen, because the answer always lies there, isn't it? Here's a lowdown of some quick fixes that you can try out, in case you have a common cold, a sore throat, headache, or similar issues.

Home remedies that you can rely on

• Ginger for nausea

Suppose nausea strikes you and leaves you feeling absolutely drained, fret not. You could use ginger to feel better. Of course, there are lots of over-the-counter medicines that can help, but there's nothing better than a home remedy. You could use grated ginger and add it to a cup of water. Brew it well and sip on this concoction all day. There's also another way to have it – toast ginger on a tawa and suck on it. Nausea will go away in no time!

• Carom seeds for upset stomach

Carom seeds or ajwain are considered a blessing for your health, especially if you have an upset stomach or experience severe cramps. Ajwain contains thymol, a compound that activates the secretion of gastric juices that help to maintain the pH levels in the stomach, and at the same time, also boosts digestion.

• Clove for toothache

A regular visit to the dentist is mandatory, but if you haven't been able to schedule an appointment in a long time – there's a high chance that toothache may trouble you. In that case, don't worry and use cloves. You could either chew on a few sticks or apply clove oil, whatever works best for you. Clove oil contains eugenol, a natural anesthetic. Apart from numbing the pain, it also possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce swelling. Remember this is only a temporary measure – don't forget to see a dentist soon!

• Sea salt crystals for earache

In case you are troubled by an earache and are looking for immediate relief, this remedy will help you and how. Take sea salt crystals and wrap them in a muslin cloth tightly. Heat them for about 30 seconds on a tava or in a microwave. Use this cloth to massage your painful ears. Make sure it's not too hot to burn your ears – the right temperature is essential.

• Turmeric milk for coughs and colds

For as long as we can remember, haldi ka doodh, or turmeric milk has been the staple in Indian households, especially when you have a severe cough or cold. That's because this liquid has anti-inflammatory as well as antiviral and antibacterial properties. Make sure you add only a pinch of turmeric to warm milk, and don't forget to put a dash of rock candy.

Apart from these home remedies, it is always a good idea to have some essentials at home. Keep a portable steam inhaler handy for when you have a runny nose, a hot water bag for back aches and stomach cramps, and ice cubes in the freezer for minor burns.

The last word

Of course, it isn't easy to live on your own, but arming yourself with the right knowledge goes a long way in keeping yourself safe and healthy. These home remedies are your best bet to deal with common health issues that do not require a doctor. After all, it's always maa ke nuskhe that comes in handy.