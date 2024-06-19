Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. S Vijay Kumar - Skincare For Sensitive Skin: Nurturing Your Delicate Complexion

Sensitive skin describes the skin that is more prone to inflammation, irritation, and discomfort. These usually occur due to different conditions and products. The causes and symptoms of sensitive skin also change from person to person.

Dr. S Vijay Kumar
info_icon

Common causes of sensitive skin include genetic factors, environmental stressors, and underlying skin conditions like eczema or rosacea. Additionally, harsh skincare products, fragrances, and certain ingredients can exacerbate sensitivity.1

Sensitive skin is characterized by:2

  • Skin reactions such as pimples, blemishes, skin bumps, or skin erosion

  • Very dry skin which doesn't properly protect nerve endings in the skin

  • A tendency toward blushing and skin flushing

5 Essential Steps for a Simple Skincare Routine for Sensitive Skin1

1. Choose a Gentle Cleanser

  • Opt for a mild, fragrance-free cleanser to avoid triggering skin irritation.

  • Cleanse your face twice daily, morning and night, to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.

  • Avoid over-washing or using harsh cleansers that can disrupt the skin barrier.

2. Incorporate an Alcohol-Free Toner

  • Look for a toner that is alcohol-free and formulated with soothing ingredients.

  • Toner helps balance the skin's pH level and removes any remaining impurities after cleansing.

  • Use hydrating toners twice daily and exfoliating toners only at night to avoid over-exfoliation.

3. Apply Serum or Hydrating Oil

  • Serums with antioxidants like vitamin C protect the skin from free radicals and reduce redness.

  • Hydrating serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid lock in moisture and prevent dryness.

  • Apply water-based serums before moisturizer and oil-based serums after moisturizer.

4. Hydrate with Moisturizer

  • Choose a lightweight moisturizer for daytime use and a thicker cream for nighttime hydration.

  • Look for moisturizers with ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture.

  • Ensure your daytime moisturizer contains SPF 30 or higher for sun protection.

5. Don't Forget Sunscreen

  • Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days.

  • Look for sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for gentle protection.

  • Wait 20 minutes before sun exposure after applying sunscreen for maximum effectiveness.

Targeted Treatments

In addition to a gentle daily skincare routine, targeted treatments can help address specific concerns associated with sensitive skin.

  • For redness and inflammation, consider incorporating products containing soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or green tea extract. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe irritated skin.

  • For individuals prone to eczema or allergic reactions, look for products formulated specifically for sensitive or reactive skin. These products are typically free of common irritants like fragrances, dyes, and preservatives, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin types.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; June Rain Below Average
  2. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
  3. Stock Market Opening: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Early Trade Again
  4. Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway
  5. Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  2. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  3. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
  4. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  5. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  2. SCO Vs SUI Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: : Scotland Aim To Bounce Back Against Switzerland After Germany Rout
  3. Did Guardiola Help Celtics Win NBA Finals - Boston Coach Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is Francisco Conceicao, Portugal's Hero Against Czechia?
  5. TUR 3-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Guler Gives Montella 'Perfect' Birthday Gift; Sagnol Proud Of Georgia
World News
  1. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  2. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  3. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  4. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  5. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Sensex, Nifty At All-Time High Levels In Early Trade; June Rain Below Average