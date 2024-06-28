Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Rahul Balmiki - What Hair Care And Hygiene Measures Can Be Adopted For Maintaining A Healthy Scalp?

The scalp, like any other part of the body, requires regular cleansing and care to stay healthy.

Dr. Rahul Balmiki
It is prone to accumulating dirt, oil, sweat, and product buildup, leading to clogged pores, inflammation, and scalp conditions. Proper hygiene practices not only keep the scalp clean but also promote better blood circulation and nutrient delivery to the hair follicles, fostering optimal hair growth.1

Hair Wash Routine:2

· Adjust your hair washing frequency according to your scalp's oil production. 

· If your scalp tends to be oily, wash your hair more frequently, potentially up to once a day. 

· If your hair is chemically treated, it may be drier, necessitating less frequent washing. 

· As you age, your scalp naturally produces less oil, which may mean you can shampoo less often. If you notice flakes in your hair, it could indicate insufficient shampooing, potentially leading to dandruff and other scalp conditions.

Proper Application of Shampoo:2

· When cleansing your hair, prioritize the scalp rather than washing the entire length of your hair. 

· Overwashing the length of your hair alone can result in flyaway strands that appear lackluster and coarse.

Use conditioner after every shampoo:2

· Apply conditioner after every wash unless you opt for a "2-in-1" shampoo, which combines cleansing and conditioning properties. 

· Conditioning plays a vital role in enhancing the appearance of damaged or weathered hair by boosting shine, reducing static electricity, improving strength, and providing some defense against harmful UV rays.

Proper application of conditioner:2

· To avoid weighing down fine hair, concentrate conditioner solely on the tips of your hair.

· Avoid application to the scalp or along the length of the hair.

Choose a shampoo and conditioner wisely:2

· Select haircare products tailored to your specific hair type. 

· Whether you color your hair or undergo chemical treatments, choose shampoos and conditioners designed to address those needs. 

· For instance, opt for color-treated hair shampoo if you dye your hair, or consider using a "2-in-1" shampoo if your hair is damaged. 

· Regardless of price, numerous shampoo and conditioner brands offer similar benefits, so choose products that suit your hair requirements best.

