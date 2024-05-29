Healthcare Spotlight

Dr M Padam Kumar - Skincare For Sensitive Skin: Nurturing Your Delicate Complexion

Sensitive skin describes the skin that is more prone to inflammation, irritation, and discomfort

Dr M Padam Kumar
Sensitive skin describes the skin that is more prone to inflammation, irritation, and discomfort. These usually occur due to different conditions and products. The causes and symptoms of sensitive skin also change from person to person.

Common causes of sensitive skin include genetic factors, environmental stressors, and underlying skin conditions like eczema or rosacea. Additionally, harsh skincare products, fragrances, and certain ingredients can exacerbate sensitivity.1

Sensitive skin is characterized by:2

  • Skin reactions such as pimples, blemishes, skin bumps, or skin erosion

  • Very dry skin which doesn't properly protect nerve endings in the skin

  • A tendency toward blushing and skin flushing

5 Essential Steps for a Simple Skincare Routine for Sensitive Skin1

1. Choose a Gentle Cleanser

  • Opt for a mild, fragrance-free cleanser to avoid triggering skin irritation.

  • Cleanse your face twice daily, morning and night, to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.

  • Avoid over-washing or using harsh cleansers that can disrupt the skin barrier.

2. Incorporate an Alcohol-Free Toner

  • Look for a toner that is alcohol-free and formulated with soothing ingredients.

  • Toner helps balance the skin's pH level and removes any remaining impurities after cleansing.

  • Use hydrating toners twice daily and exfoliating toners only at night to avoid over-exfoliation.

3. Apply Serum or Hydrating Oil

  • Serums with antioxidants like vitamin C protect the skin from free radicals and reduce redness.

  • Hydrating serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid lock in moisture and prevent dryness.

  • Apply water-based serums before moisturizer and oil-based serums after moisturizer.

4. Hydrate with Moisturizer

  • Choose a lightweight moisturizer for daytime use and a thicker cream for nighttime hydration.

  • Look for moisturizers with ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture.

  • Ensure your daytime moisturizer contains SPF 30 or higher for sun protection.

5. Don't Forget Sunscreen

  • Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning, even on cloudy days.

  • Look for sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for gentle protection.

  • Wait 20 minutes before sun exposure after applying sunscreen for maximum effectiveness.

Targeted Treatments

In addition to a gentle daily skincare routine, targeted treatments can help address specific concerns associated with sensitive skin.

  • For redness and inflammation, consider incorporating products containing soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, or green tea extract. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory properties that can help calm and soothe irritated skin.

  • For individuals prone to eczema or allergic reactions, look for products formulated specifically for sensitive or reactive skin. These products are typically free of common irritants like fragrances, dyes, and preservatives, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin types.

