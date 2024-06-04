Dr Durai Babu - How To Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips And Products

Skincare Tips for Preventing and Managing Acne Breakouts3

Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent pore blockages. Choose a gentle exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to unclog pores and promote cell turnover.

Moisturize Daily: Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated without exacerbating acne breakouts.

Use Non-Comedogenic Products: Look for skincare and makeup products labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they are formulated to not clog pores and cause acne.

Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Keep your hands away from your face, and avoid picking or squeezing pimples.