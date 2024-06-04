Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Durai Babu - How To Treat Acne: Effective Skincare Tips And Products

Acne is a common skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It causes spots, oily skin and sometimes skin that's hot or painful to touch.

Dr Durai Babu
info_icon

What causes acne?

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells, leading to the growth of bacteria and inflammation. Several factors contribute to the development of acne, including hormonal changes, genetics, diet, stress, and skincare products. Understanding these underlying causes is essential for devising an effective treatment plan.1

Acne can be of different types and may require different skincare regimen:2

  • Blackheads and Whiteheads: Blackheads and whiteheads, caused by clogged pores, differ in appearance. Whiteheads form when pores close, while blackheads occur when pores remain open. Scrubbing won't clear blackheads, as they're not dirt but trapped debris. Dermatologists recommend retinoids and benzoyl peroxide wash to treat them. If persistent, seek dermatological intervention, such as comedo extraction or prescription treatments, after six to eight weeks of home care.

  • Papules and Pustules: Early pimples, known as papules, are small, red, inflamed bumps caused by excess oil, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Treatment involves using acne face wash with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, with severe cases warranting dermatological consultation. Pus-filled pimples, or pustules, resemble papules but contain yellowish fluid. Similar treatment applies, emphasizing avoidance of popping to prevent exacerbation. If home remedies fail after six to eight weeks, dermatological assessment is recommended for further intervention.

  • Acne nodules and cysts: These are severe blemishes that penetrate deep into the skin, often resulting in permanent scarring upon healing. Seeking dermatological treatment is essential for managing this type of acne, with early intervention minimizing the risk of long-term scarring.

Skincare Tips for Preventing and Managing Acne Breakouts3

  • Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser twice daily to remove excess oil, dirt, and impurities from the skin without stripping it of its natural moisture.

  • Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent pore blockages. Choose a gentle exfoliant with ingredients like salicylic acid or glycolic acid to unclog pores and promote cell turnover.

  • Moisturize Daily: Even oily and acne-prone skin needs hydration. Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep the skin hydrated without exacerbating acne breakouts.

  • Use Non-Comedogenic Products: Look for skincare and makeup products labeled as non-comedogenic, meaning they are formulated to not clog pores and cause acne.

  • Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Keep your hands away from your face, and avoid picking or squeezing pimples.

  • Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sun exposure can worsen acne and lead to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and choose oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  2. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat
  3. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  4. NDA Makes Inroads Into Telugu States
  5. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024: As BJP Sweeps Odisha, The Question Of 'New CM' Surfaces
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
  2. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  4. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  5. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Battles Past Ons Jabeur To Seal Roland Garros Semi-Final Spot
  2. International Friendly: Julian Nagelsmann Urges Germany To Be More Aggressive After Ukraine Stalemate
  3. Indonesia Open Badminton 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Enters Second Round
  4. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  5. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  2. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  3. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  4. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
  5. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
Latest Stories
  1. ECI Lok Sabha Result: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 45 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJD Rule Ends As BJP Secures Majority; Congress Wins Chitrakonda
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi Wins Varanasi; NDA's Tally Under 300 In Trends, INDIA Reaches Out To BJP Allies
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: Cong Wins 3 Seats In Himachal; BJP Secures 3 In Gujarat