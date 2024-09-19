Dr. Abhinav Choudhury

Talking about the symptoms, symptoms of a sprain include:

Pain around the affected joint

Swelling and inflammation

Bruising or discoloration

Limited range of motion or difficulty moving the joint

A "popping" sensation at the time of injury

In a strain, a person experiences:

Pain or tenderness in the affected muscle or tendon

Swelling or inflammation

Muscle spasms or cramping

Limited range of motion or difficulty moving the affected area

Weakness or difficulty using the affected muscle

The symptoms of muscle spasms can vary from mild to severe, ranging from twitching to muscle tightening, similar to a cramp.40

What causes these muscle conditions?

Sprains occur due to:

Twisting or bending a joint in an awkward or sudden way

Falling and landing on an outstretched arm or leg

Getting hit or tackled during sports or physical activity

Overusing a joint through repetitive motions in certain activities

Strains can be caused by:

Overstretching or overusing a muscle

Lifting heavy objects improperly

Engaging in physical activity without adequate warm-up

Slipping or tripping and trying to regain balance suddenly

Poor posture or ergonomics

For Muscle Spasms:

Experts aren't exactly sure why some people get muscle spasms more than others. One or more of the following may be to blame in most cases:

Not enough stretching

Muscle fatigue

Exercising in extreme heat

Dehydration

Electrolyte imbalance

Stress

Too much high-intensity exercise

What to do?

When dealing with sprains, strains, and muscle spasms, taking immediate action can help reduce pain, limit damage, and promote faster recovery. Here are the essential steps to follow for each condition:

For Sprains and Strains (RICE method)

Rest: Stop any activity that involves the injured muscle or tendon to avoid worsening the strain.

Ice: Apply an ice pack to the injured area for 15-20 minutes every hour to reduce swelling and pain.

Compression: Wrap the joint with an elastic bandage to provide support and minimize swelling.

Elevation: Keep the injured limb raised above heart level to decrease swelling.

For Muscle Spasms

Stretch: Gently stretch and massage the affected muscle to relieve the spasm.

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water to help alleviate dehydration, which can cause spasms.

Heat or Cold: Apply a heating pad or ice pack to the muscle for 15-20 minutes to ease the pain.

Rest: Avoid strenuous activities that might aggravate the spasm.

If the injury or spasm is severe or doesn't improve with self-care, seek medical attention.

Preventing soft-tissue injuries

Injuries often occur when people suddenly increase the duration, intensity, or frequency of their activities. Many soft-tissue injuries can be prevented through proper conditioning and training. Other prevention tips include:

Use proper equipment. Replace your athletic shoes as they wear out.

Aim for balanced fitness and regular physical activity.

Ensure to warm up and cool down before and after any sports or physical activity.

Drink enough water to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Have a drink of water every 20 minutes or so while you exercise.

Schedule regular days off from vigorous exercise and rest when tired. Fatigue and pain are good reasons not to exercise.

Maintain a healthy body weight.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD