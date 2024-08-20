As we moved from Upper to the Lower Raini village in our car, a giant pipe, debris and a huge hole could be seen at a distance. Those were the remains of the Rishiganga-Tapovan project that got washed away in 2021. The fact that the tragedy site is visible to the residents of both Upper and Lower Raini is not letting them get closure.



It seems to them that the tragedy happened just yesterday. “First, there was a rumbling sound, then a strong wind blew and within minutes, we saw water gushing towards us in full force. That rumbling sound I will never forget,” says Asha Devi who was feeding her cow outside her house at the entrance of the Lower Raini village. She lives in her husband’s ancestral house. The family has been living here for decades. “This is home. Where will we go? Even if they forcefully evacuate the village, no place will feel like home.”



She led us to Darbar Singh Rana’s home. His 32-year-old son Yashpal got swept away in 2021. He was herding his sheep near the river when the flash floods hit. His body was found three days later.

Yashpal’s wife is still in a state of shock and does not interact with anybody, let alone strangers. Her two children were playing with a broken toy car in the courtyard. A family member took us to the roof where Rana was waiting for us. He was looking in the direction of the Rishiganga-Tapovan tragedy site that was clearly visible from where he was standing. The very site that killed his son. His emotional state was difficult to tell, but he agreed to the interview.