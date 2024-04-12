Bollywood’s biggest actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is out, and critics can't stop themselves from raving about Tiger Shroff's performance. The actor is receiving heaps of praise for his impeccable action sequences. His comic timing has left the audience in awe as they didn't expect Tiger to ace witty one-liners so effortlessly! The critics are touting the film to be a "game-changer" for the actor. "Kudos to #TigerShroff for pushing boundaries and excelling in every genre! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a testament to his versatility," a critic wrote on social media, while another critic said, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is the kind of script #TigerShroff should do more often! The actor shines in every frame."