Bollywood’s biggest actioner ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is out, and critics can't stop themselves from raving about Tiger Shroff's performance. The actor is receiving heaps of praise for his impeccable action sequences. His comic timing has left the audience in awe as they didn't expect Tiger to ace witty one-liners so effortlessly! The critics are touting the film to be a "game-changer" for the actor. "Kudos to #TigerShroff for pushing boundaries and excelling in every genre! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a testament to his versatility," a critic wrote on social media, while another critic said, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is the kind of script #TigerShroff should do more often! The actor shines in every frame."
Advertisement
Tiger's fans, who are fondly called Tigerians, have also taken to social media to talk about how the film presents the actor in a new avatar. "This is Tiger Shroff 2.0,” a Tigerian wrote, while another mentioned how the actor is “too good” in the film. The film, which benefitted from the Eid holiday, has already registered a great beginning at the box office with Rs 36.33 crore gross collection. It has also registered itself as the 2024's highest opening day collection film!
Previously, Tiger ruled the box office with 'Heropanti', 'Baaghi' franchise and 'War' among others. While 'Heropanti' earned Rs 72.6 crore, the three instalments of Baaghi's franchise registered a total collection of Rs 524 crore at the box office, and his 'War' went on to earn Rs 475 crore. Now, going by the reactions, it seems the latest actioner is set to cross all the previously held records and establish the actor as a hit machine!
Advertisement
Post 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Tiger will be seen in 'Singham Again', 'Rambo' and 'Baaghi 4'.