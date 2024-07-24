India's Indigenous Dilemma: A Clash Of Narratives

Even after almost 12 years of discussions, no one could reach a consensus on the definition of the original inhabitants. In the last provision of the 46 provisions of the United Nations, it had to be written that this declaration will not impose any obligation on the nations accepting it and this declaration will work as a policy vision document for the rights within the scope of the constitution of every nation. The Government of India in its official vote in support of the declaration stated that "India votes in favor of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples on the condition that after independence all Indians are natives of India." The basis of this opinion of India was given by Shri K. during the debate in the Constituent Assembly. M. Munshi, Shri Vishwanath Das, Shri B. R. The substantial debate between Ambedkar and Shri Jaipal Singh Munda can be considered. Despite initial opposition, Jaipal Singh Munda also gave his full support to the Constitution. In which all the residents of India were considered as original inhabitants of India and the term Scheduled Tribe was used under Article 342. Not the word tribal or native. Behind this, the special importance of the special provisions made for tribes in the Constitution of India becomes clear in the debate in the Constituent Assembly. It is clear from the opinion of India that the Indian Constitution has provided more rights to the Indian tribes than the United Nations Charter. And from time to time by the Parliament of India in which the tribes are represented in proportion to their numbers. Many laws that are made also ensure rights.