The Lok Sabha results in Maharashtra have taken many by surprise, defying the expectations of pundits and analysts alike. What do you think went clearly wrong for the BJP in this election?
If I have to answer in one sentence, it’s the sheer arrogance of the BJP and their deafness to the needs and demands of the common public. This election became a battle between the BJP and the public, between the slogan of “400 par” and the fight to save the constitution.
The public has clearly rejected the BJP and its partners’ fear-mongering tactics and their misuse of institutions like the ED, Income Tax, and the Election Commission to silence the opposition. The people of Maharashtra witnessed how strong regional parties were split by BJP to come to power.
What were the key issues your party fought these elections on that you think resonated with the public and worked in your favor?
See, the most obvious and critical factors were the rising unemployment and inflation. Lots of industries have moved out of Maharashtra and big projects that had committed to invest in the state were also taken away- Tata Airbus, Vedanta Foxconn to name a few. Even government projects like bulk drugs park and medical devices park were maliciously taken away from the state. The nexus between government and contractors has made the state suffer.
Farmers of Maharashtra are asking why they can’t export onions and where their subsidies are. Our party raised each of these issues and kept Maharashtra first while for them it is power first.
Recently, Eknath Shinde remarked that it was the whole “400 paar” narrative that led to the NDA’s poor performance in Maharashtra. Do you have any take on this?
He himself is a money made creation of the BJP, nothing but a puppet propped up by them. BJP also by bringing in Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan who are accused of rampant corruption, exposed their only intent was to grab power. Now, he can introspect all he wants, but the damage is done.
After the election results, the MVA has emerged as a sort of Holy Trinity between your party, the NCP, and the Congress. What are the plans for the MVA moving forward?
See, our alliance has single-handedly busted the myth of an invincible PM Modi and shown India that he is no divine avatar. Our coalition was built on the values of keeping Maharashtra’s interests first, preserving democracy, protecting the constitution, and being a people’s alliance, unlike the BJP.
As our leader Shri Uddhav Thackeray recently said, you will soon see us fighting the Vidhan Sabha elections together and winning a decisive mandate with the blessings of the people and their faith in Uddhavji leadership. He all through his tenure was amongst the most popular CM of India.
What lies ahead for MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Shiv Sena in the coming time? Of course, there are the Vidhan Sabha elections you just mentioned.
It’s evident that PM Modi and the BJP are reverting to their old habits. Whether it’s the tragic train accident in West Bengal, the NEET exam controversy, or allegations of stock market manipulation, it’s surprising that the Finance, Education and Railway Ministers remain unchanged despite their track record of one blunder after another. Our work ahead is clear, and we will continue to raise these fundamental issues among the public.
Speaking of paper leaks, what is your take on the overall governance of the BJP and the state government in Maharashtra when it comes to the issue of education?
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed three critical exams in the last few days. This highlights yet again the failure of the current education governance under the BJP. We have seen no significant action taken. This is a clear sign of an utter failure of governance on multiple fronts.
I can also provide a telling example from Maharashtra. The state government announced an arbitrary policy of “one state, one uniform” for all government schools. As a result, more than 40 lakh students are still waiting to receive their uniforms. These examples underline the need for more accountable and effective governance in the education sector.
There is another sector in your state where there has been considerable unrest. Over the last few weeks, there have been several protests by both OBCs and Marathas regarding the Maratha reservation bill. What is your take on this issue?
This issue is complex. Our party has consistently pushed for the timely implementation of the Maratha reservation bill, seeing it as a matter of justice. Regarding the concerns of the OBC community about potential dilution of their reservation due to the Maratha reservation, instead of addressing their legitimate fears, the state government has unfortunately allowed caste animosity to escalate. It has turned it into an OBC vs. Maratha issue. It’s crucial to resolve these concerns through dialogue and ensure fairness for all communities involved.
Thank you for your time. One final question: Will Priyanka Chaturvedi be contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections?
Thank you! This decision is not mine to make. My party’s leaders will decide and announce all candidates in due time. My role remains steadfast in upholding our party’s ideals, questioning the government, and advocating for the issues that matter to the common people of Maharashtra and India. This commitment remains unchanged, regardless of any upcoming elections.