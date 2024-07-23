Entertainment Spotlight

Shiv Sena MP Deliberates On Election Outcomes

In a candid interview, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi discusses the Maharashtra election results, BJP’s missteps, and the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Priyanka Chaturvedi
Priyanka Chaturvedi
info_icon

The Lok Sabha results in Maharashtra have taken many by surprise, defying the expectations of pundits and analysts alike. What do you think went clearly wrong for the BJP in this election?

If I have to answer in one sentence, it’s the sheer arrogance of the BJP and their deafness to the needs and demands of the common public. This election became a battle between the BJP and the public, between the slogan of “400 par” and the fight to save the constitution.

The public has clearly rejected the BJP and its partners’ fear-mongering tactics and their misuse of institutions like the ED, Income Tax, and the Election Commission to silence the opposition. The people of Maharashtra witnessed how strong regional parties were split by BJP to come to power.

What were the key issues your party fought these elections on that you think resonated with the public and worked in your favor?

See, the most obvious and critical factors were the rising unemployment and inflation. Lots of industries have moved out of Maharashtra and big projects that had committed to invest in the state were also taken away- Tata Airbus, Vedanta Foxconn to name a few. Even government projects like bulk drugs park and medical devices park were maliciously taken away from the state.  The nexus between government and contractors has made the state suffer.

Farmers of Maharashtra are asking why they can’t export onions and where their subsidies are. Our party raised each of these issues and kept Maharashtra first while for them it is power first. 

Recently, Eknath Shinde remarked that it was the whole “400 paar” narrative that led to the NDA’s poor performance in Maharashtra. Do you have any take on this?

He himself is a money made creation of the BJP, nothing but a puppet propped up by them. BJP also by bringing in Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan who are accused of rampant corruption, exposed their only intent was to grab power. Now, he can introspect all he wants, but the damage is done.

After the election results, the MVA has emerged as a sort of Holy Trinity between your party, the NCP, and the Congress. What are the plans for the MVA moving forward?

See, our alliance has single-handedly busted the myth of an invincible PM Modi and shown India that he is no divine avatar. Our coalition was built on the values of keeping Maharashtra’s interests first, preserving democracy, protecting the constitution, and being a people’s alliance, unlike the BJP.

As our leader Shri Uddhav Thackeray recently said, you will soon see us fighting the Vidhan Sabha elections together and winning a decisive mandate with the blessings of the people and their faith in Uddhavji leadership. He all through his tenure was amongst the most popular CM of India.

What lies ahead for MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Shiv Sena in the coming time? Of course, there are the Vidhan Sabha elections you just mentioned.

It’s evident that PM Modi and the BJP are reverting to their old habits. Whether it’s the tragic train accident in West Bengal, the NEET exam controversy, or allegations of stock market manipulation, it’s surprising that the Finance, Education and Railway Ministers remain unchanged despite their track record of one blunder after another. Our work ahead is clear, and we will continue to raise these fundamental issues among the public.

Speaking of paper leaks, what is your take on the overall governance of the BJP and the state government in Maharashtra when it comes to the issue of education?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed three critical exams in the last few days. This highlights yet again the failure of the current education governance under the BJP. We have seen no significant action taken. This is a clear sign of an utter failure of governance on multiple fronts.

I can also provide a telling example from Maharashtra. The state government announced an arbitrary policy of “one state, one uniform” for all government schools. As a result, more than 40 lakh students are still waiting to receive their uniforms. These examples underline the need for more accountable and effective governance in the education sector.

There is another sector in your state where there has been considerable unrest. Over the last few weeks, there have been several protests by both OBCs and Marathas regarding the Maratha reservation bill. What is your take on this issue?

This issue is complex. Our party has consistently pushed for the timely implementation of the Maratha reservation bill, seeing it as a matter of justice. Regarding the concerns of the OBC community about potential dilution of their reservation due to the Maratha reservation, instead of addressing their legitimate fears, the state government has unfortunately allowed caste animosity to escalate. It has turned it into an OBC vs. Maratha issue. It’s crucial to resolve these concerns through dialogue and ensure fairness for all communities involved.

Thank you for your time. One final question: Will Priyanka Chaturvedi be contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections?

Thank you! This decision is not mine to make. My party’s leaders will decide and announce all candidates in due time. My role remains steadfast in upholding our party’s ideals, questioning the government, and advocating for the issues that matter to the common people of Maharashtra and India. This commitment remains unchanged, regardless of any upcoming elections.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Nida Dar Strikes On Her First Ball; Egodage Falls LBW
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  3. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  5. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  2. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  3. INS Brahmaputra Fire: Naval Ship Tilts After Blaze; Can Be Made Upright Again, Says Navy Vice Chief
  4. Budget 2024: Mobile Phones To Get Cheaper, Plastic Goods Costlier | Full List
  5. Bihar Assembly Adjourned Twice Amid Oppn Protest Over Denial Of Special Status
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
  3. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  4. Harleen Sethi Breaks Her Silence On Being Labelled As Vicky Kaushal's Ex-Girlfriend
  5. Here's The Real Reason Behind Why Kiran Rao Calls 'Laapataa Ladies' A 'Failure' At The Box Office
US News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
  4. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  5. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
World News
  1. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
  2. 'Children Hugging Corpses': 145 Dead In Mudslides Triggered By Heavy Rains In Ethiopia
  3. Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Charli XCX's 'Apple' Dance On TikTok | Explained
  4. Hamas, Fatah Groups Sign Beijing Declaration On Unity
  5. US Elections: Kamala Harris's Campaign Raises USD 81 Million In 24 Hours Since Biden Withdrew Name
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip