A Tribute To Heroes: Hollywood Producer Jay Patel’s Visit To India House, London

Mark, , the current owner of India House, welcomed Patel warmly and acknowledged him to explore the historic premises. Each corner of the house, infused with the legacy of the freedom fighters, resonated with the spirit of the past. Patel was particularly touched when Marc gifted him a book on Shyamji Krishna Varma, written by Adam Yamey, a gesture that deepened the emotional connection to the place. “It was incredible to imagine Shyamji and other freedom fighters planning, cooking, sleeping, and strategizing within these walls. I was overwhelmed thinking about what these heroes did 120 years ago for our country’s freedom,” Patel shared.