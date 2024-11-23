The Path To The Maharashtra Poll Verdict

The Eknath Shinde government had attempted to canvass voters with welfare initiatives like the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which transfers Rs 1,500 monthly to women in low-income families and promises to increase the amount if re-elected. The election results will reveal whether these measures and the BJP's campaign slogans, emphasising Hindu unity, resonated with voters. It is also a verdict on the two major political splits in Maharashtra in recent years, the NCP into the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions and the Shiv Sena into the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions.