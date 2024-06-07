Third Gender Voter Turnout In 2024 LS Poll Higher Than 2019

In the first phase of the 2024 elections held on April 19, the turnout of third gender voters was 31.32 per cent. It was 23.86 per cent in the second phase held on April 26, 25.2 per cent in the third phase held on May 7, 34.23 per cent in the fourth phase held on May 13, 21.96 per cent in the fifth phase held on May 20 and 18.67 per cent in the sixth phase held on May 25.