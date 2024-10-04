Since 1972, the JEI has been taking part in the electoral process. During this period, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was part of the JEI then, was elected as a legislator thrice from the Sopore constituency. After 1987, the JEI refused to take part in the election alleging that the elections were rigged. It also asked other parties to boycott the elections alleging that participating in the polls would give more control to New Delhi over Kashmir.