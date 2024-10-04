Elections

The Journey Of Jamaat's Independent Candidates 

Since 1972, the JEI has engaged in elections, but after 1987, it boycotted them, citing rigged processes and increased control from New Delhi over Kashmir

Hafiz Mohammad Sikandar Malik (Centre)
Hafiz Mohammad Sikandar Malik (Centre) Photo: via Facebook
info_icon

Wearing a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker on his ankle and dressed in a Khan suit, 36-year-old Hafiz Mohammad Sikandar Malik is contesting as an independent candidate for the Bandipora assembly seat. “I feel my freedom has been restricted, but I am happy that I am reaching out to people to make them understand ‘the true meaning of a vote’. I have been given an opportunity to serve the people,” he says. 

Malik is the former district president of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI). He was arrested after the abrogation of Article 370 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “Since 2019, I have been in detention several times. I was also booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA),” he says. “I was told that I will be allowed to move only if I wear the GPS anklet. I agreed,” he says. 

The JEI was banned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370. The ban was extended for five more years in February this year. But 10 candidates belonging to the JEI are contesting as independents. Their presence in an electoral fray is being viewed as a new challenge to the mainstream political parties of the Kashmir Valley. 

Malik, a postgraduate in Arabic language and literature from the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora in Pulwama, Kashmir, dismisses claims that the candidates representing the JEI are splitting the votes in Jammu and Kashmir. 

Since 1972, the JEI has been taking part in the electoral process. During this period, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was part of the JEI then, was elected as a legislator thrice from the Sopore constituency. After 1987, the JEI refused to take part in the election alleging that the elections were rigged. It also asked other parties to boycott the elections alleging that participating in the polls would give more control to New Delhi over Kashmir.

Malik’s Journey 

Malik crossed the border into Pakistan in 2000 to receive arms training and remained there until 2011. That year, he returned to Kashmir under the policy of rehabilitating surrendered militants of the then government. 

Many years after his return, Malik joined the JEI in Jammu and Kashmir. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed district president, a position he held till the JEI was banned. During the 2016 uprising, security agencies took notice of Malik after he delivered provocative speeches at several protest rallies, which led to his arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He refuses to reveal further information about his past saying that he want to focus on the future. 

“We will not form an alliance with any party, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as our principles differ fundamentally. We are committed to serve the peoples in our own way, without making any false promises,” he says. “People should think carefully before casting their votes, as this is a chance that should not be wasted,” says Malik. 

“Several policies have been made against Muslims. The recent Waqf Amendment Bill has proposed to give Waqf properties to district magistrates. This is unacceptable. If we remain silent, we will not be able to save our mosques too,” he says. 

Interestingly, the candidates belonging to the JEI and contesting as independents have the support of Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP). The AIP says that it is supporting these candidates in the larger interests of the region’s population.  

Kulagam Sayar Ahmad Reshi, an independent candidate from Budgam who too owes allegiance to the JEI, says the need is to fill the vacuum created by the regional political parties. “We hope people choose the genuine candidates,” he says. 

“Our politics should be genuine and based on real issues, rather than the false promises that we have been hearing for the past 70 years,” adds Malik. 

