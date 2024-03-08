LS Polls: 25 Companies Of Central Forces Arrive In Punjab

Punjab has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures in order to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The companies include five companies of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of Border Security Force (BSF) and five of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla on Friday said the forces will be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.