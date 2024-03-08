Elections

LS Polls: 25 Companies Of Central Forces Arrive In Punjab

The companies include five companies of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of Border Security Force (BSF) and five of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

P
PTI
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Punjab welcomes 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces for upcoming Lok Sabha Polls
info_icon

Punjab has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures in order to ensure conduct of free, fair and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The companies include five companies of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 of Border Security Force (BSF) and five of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said.

Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla on Friday said the forces will be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

He said mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

Commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police have already been asked to keep vigil on the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public, said an official statement.

"Punjab Police, under the leadership of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state," said Shukla.

Tags

Punjab

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement