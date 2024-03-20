Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: Over 11,600 Political Hoardings, Posters Removed Within 72 Hours In Noida

According to the Election Commission's guidelines on model code of conduct, all wall writings, posters, papers, cutouts, banners, flags or defacements in any other form, including cutouts, hoardings, banners, among others, on government properties should be removed within 24 hours from the announcement of elections.