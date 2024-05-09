Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: In Surprise Attack, PM Uses 'Ambani-Adani' To Slam Congress; Rahul Hits Back

India General Elections: 'BJP Hatched Conspiracy To Defame Bengal...' Says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy" to snatch school jobs and said she is now relieved that the Supreme Court has stayed the Calcutta High Court order cancelling nearly 26,000 jobs.
Speaking at back-to-back election rallies in Hooghly district, Mamata Banerjee alleged to derive political dividends, the BJP hatched a ‘sinister conspiracy’ that led to so many people losing jobs.
"The BJP snatched away the jobs of school teachers in West Bengal. They had hatched a conspiracy to take away those jobs. The party is now saying they will help those who lost their jobs. Because of elections, the Prime Minister is saying he is with those who lost their jobs. It is the BJP who was part of the court case that took away the jobs. Now they are making false promises,” the TMC supremo said.
Haryana Govt Crisis: Know What's Happening There
The political arena in Haryana heated up on Tuesday after Three Independent MLAs bjp-haryana-independent-mla">withdrew support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the CM Nayab Singh Saini cabinet to a minority in the assembly.
The BJP government in Haryana, which has the support of two other Independents, is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88. READ FULL STORY HERE
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India's General Elections In Numbers
India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced April 19 with the first of the seven phases of voting taking place to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha and decide whether the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will come to power at the Centre for a consecutive third term or if the Opposition, which has united under a bloc called 'INDIA', will remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation from the central government position.
The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes scheduled for June 4. READ FULL STORY
Phase 3 Voting: 64.58% Turnout; Shah Among Contenders
The third phase of the Lok Sabha elections that took place on May 7 concluded with a voter turnout of approximately 64.58 per cent, according to the Election Commission.
Voting took place across 11 states and Union Territories, with Assam recording the highest turnout at 81.71 per cent and Uttar Pradesh the lowest at 57.34 per cent.
The phase had many bigwigs in the fray including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among the prominent figures who cast their votes, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also a contestant. READ MORE
In Other News | Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman
Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. As per Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Pitroda decided to step down " at his own accord". His resignation has also been accepted by Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Sam Pitroda's resignation comes after a huge row erupted due to his remarks which were termed "racist" by the BJP.
Sam Pitroda on Wednesday triggered row as he compared the appearance of Indians from different parts of the nation to that of Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans while talking about diversity.
Giving an online interview to a news portal, Sam Pitroda said described India as a "diverse country" where "people in the East look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like maybe White and people in South look like Africa".
The remarks led to reactions by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a public gathering in Telangana's Warangal on Tuesday, PM Modi the country will "not tolerate the disrespect on the basis of their skin colour".
General Elections News: INDIA Bloc To Meet EC Over Voter Turnout
Leaders of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' are likely to meet the Election Commission on Friday over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections after each phase, sources said.
While the sources had earlier said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, it was later changed to Friday, according to a news agency PTI report.
The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged "use of religious symbols" by the BJP in its campaign, the sources added.
INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have written to the poll panel separately so far, expressing concern over the alleged "delay" in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Voting: Do We Need Voter Slip To Cast Vote?
With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 taking place, the Election Commission of India has issued voter slips and sent them to the houses of the eligible voters. However, not all eligible voters have received their voter slips.
With several voters yet to receive their voter slips, a common question arises - can I still cast a vote in the elections without a slip?
The answer is YES. Eligible voters can vote without the slips if their name is mentioned on the electoral roll.
Voters can check whether their name is mentioned on the electoral roll on the official website of the Election Commission of India - electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Lok Sabha Election Voting FAQs: How To Check Your Polling Booth
A voter can check the EPIC number on their Voter ID card to find out which polling booth they are supposed to vote at.
What is EPIC number
The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code which is assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.
On any Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. One can also get the EPIC number from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).
How to find EPIC number online?
Open the official NVSP portal.
Under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.
Select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.
Fill the required details in to see the EPIC code.
How To Find Polling Booth With EPIC Number
Visit electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
Enter the EPIC code, state, captcha code, and click ‘Search.’
The booth details will be displayed on the screen of your device.
PM's 'Ambani-Adani' Remark: Here's What Rahul Gandhi Said In Response
Responding to PM Modi's question of why Rahul Gandhi has "stopped abusing" Ambani and Adani in his attacks, the latter on Wednesday released a video message, daring the Prime Minister to hold a probe by the CBI or ED into whether the businessmen sent black money to his party.
Rahul Gandhi taunted if Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo". He also asked Modi if he was "scared".
PM Modi had in a rally on Wednesday asked Rahul Gandhi why he had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received money from them in return.
"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.
LISTEN IN
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Time
Polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin at 7 am in all phases. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are taking place in seven phases. The first phase took place on April 19, second on April 26 and third on May 7. Phase 4 to 7 will take place on: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
India General Elections 2024: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight
Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE News: PM Modi Uses 'Ambani-Adani' To Slam Congress
In what appeared to be a change in the narrative on the 'Ambani-Adani' issue, which was until now used by the Congress to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre, PM Modi on Wednesday asked why the Congress to explain to people why it has stopped raising the issue as its 'Shehzada' [Rahul Gandhi] used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'sauda' [deal].
In response, Rahul Gandhi dared PM Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party and taunted if Modi was speaking from his "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo".
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26 and third phase on May 7. Polling for Phase 4 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies