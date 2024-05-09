Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: In Surprise Attack, PM Uses 'Ambani-Adani' To Slam Congress; Rahul Hits Back

A voter can check the EPIC number on their Voter ID card to find out which polling booth they are supposed to vote at.

What is EPIC number

The Election Photo ID Card (EPIC), also known as the Voter ID card, has a unique 10-digit alpha-numeric code which is assigned by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The number is a proof that you are a registered voter.

On any Voter ID card, the EPIC code is on the front. One can also get the EPIC number from the National Voters' Service Portal (NVSP).

How to find EPIC number online?

Open the official NVSP portal.

Under ‘Services’, click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll'.

Select ‘Search by Details’ or ‘Search by Mobile’.

Fill the required details in to see the EPIC code.

How To Find Polling Booth With EPIC Number