Crossing Rivers, Climbing Mountains, Braving Adverse Weather: EC's Off-Roading For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Boat Ride To Reach Destination

Polling parties travelling hours by boat and reaching their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur in this Lok Sabha elections 2024

Picturesque Yet Risky Terrains

Election Commission officials trekking along a river in difficult terrain in Tripura to ensure maximum participation in the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Female Officers Cross Furious River

Female police personnel returning by crossing the mighty Kameng river through the traditional bamboo bridge in East Kameng after conducting polling.

Rains? Doesn't Matter

An EC polling team trekking through tough terrain to bring voting facility near every doorstep

A Dangerous River-Crossing

Polling party treks 10 kilometers on foot, crosses river amid rainfall, to reach a polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

Through Northeast's Picturesque Jungles

Polling officials navigating the vibrant landscapes of Northeast India to ensure maximum participation of voters in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Bridging The Gap

Polling team navigating the stunning hanging bridge of Lower Heyo, Arunachal Pradesh

Polling Team Trekking

A polling trekking their way to Gate and Gasheng village under Payum circle in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 17

Off To Remote Islands

Polling teams with EVMs and voting materials also travelled by ships and boats to reach Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep

