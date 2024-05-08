Crossing Rivers, Climbing Mountains, Braving Adverse Weather: EC's Off-Roading For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Outlook Web Desk
Polling parties travelling hours by boat and reaching their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur in this Lok Sabha elections 2024
Election Commission officials trekking along a river in difficult terrain in Tripura to ensure maximum participation in the Lok Sabha elections 2024
Female police personnel returning by crossing the mighty Kameng river through the traditional bamboo bridge in East Kameng after conducting polling.
An EC polling team trekking through tough terrain to bring voting facility near every doorstep
Polling party treks 10 kilometers on foot, crosses river amid rainfall, to reach a polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.
Polling officials navigating the vibrant landscapes of Northeast India to ensure maximum participation of voters in Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Polling team navigating the stunning hanging bridge of Lower Heyo, Arunachal Pradesh
A polling trekking their way to Gate and Gasheng village under Payum circle in Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, on April 17
Polling teams with EVMs and voting materials also travelled by ships and boats to reach Kiltan Island, Lakshadweep