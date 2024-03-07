'Truth Of ED And Modi Govt': Kejriwal Reacts As TMC MLA Under ED Lens Finds Place In Saffron Camp

TMC MLA Tapas Roy Joins BJP

Kejriwal's remarks came on the backdrop of former TMC MLA Tapas Roy quitting TMC and joining BJP on Monday.

Roy's decision to switch allegiance to the BJP raised a few eyebrows since his residence was raided by ED sleuths in January in connection with the alleged irregularities in civic body recruitments.

"I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC," he said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.

“I will fight with all my might against the corruption and misrule of TMC. I will work under the leadership of Narendra Modi and follow the directives of the party till my last breath,” he added.