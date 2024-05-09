Elections

Jharkhand Bearing Brunt Of Migration, Lawlessness, Rampant Corruption: Sitharaman

Sitharaman, speaking at an event here, also said that allegations of step-motherly treatment towards Jharkhand were baseless.

Advertisement

X/@nsitharamanoffc
Nirmala Sitharaman in Jharkhand Photo: X/@nsitharamanoffc
info_icon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday alleged that Jharkhand was bearing the brunt of rampant corruption, migration and lawlessness, and a change in governance was the need of the hour in the state.

Sitharaman, speaking at an event here, also said that allegations of step-motherly treatment towards Jharkhand were baseless.

Eastern India can become the engine of growth for the country with the restoration of industries, she said.

“Jharkhand used to feature among the top five states in ease-of-doing business. But now, ‘jungle raj’ prevails here. The state will attract more investment if law and order improves... Change in governance is the need of the hour in Jharkhand,” the minister said.

Advertisement

“The allegations (of the opposition) about step-motherly treatment towards the state by the prime minister are baseless... Jharkhand was allocated a record Rs 7,200 crore for rail projects in the 2024-25 budget,” she added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  2. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  3. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
  4. PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Head Of Believers Eastern Church
  5. Couple, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Police Launch Probe
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men