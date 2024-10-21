The JMM and the BJP never tire of projecting themselves as champions of women. Jharkhand BJP Vice-President Aarti Kujur claims that her party has always advanced women’s causes and that since the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, women have been at the centre of every programme and scheme of the government. But when probed about women reservation, she tells Outlook, "As a woman, I would like all the parties, and not just the BJP, to ensure that wherever they come to power, they implement 50 per cent reservation for women in jobs."