India To Witness Spike In Temperatures During 'Carnival Of Democracy' As IMD Predicts Hotter Summer Ahead

Meanwhile, on the heatwave predictions this summer, Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju as per ANI said: "According to our projections, a huge region of the country is going to be affected with heatwave including states like West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Since there are Lok Sabha elections in the next few days, we have taken precautions for the heatwave.”