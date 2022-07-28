Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
UPPSC PCS Prelims Results 2022 Declared: Check List For Shortlisted Candidates For Mains

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 on July 27, 2022. The list on the official website contains the roll numbers that are now qualified to take the Mains exam. 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Released, Read Here To See If You Have Made It To The Mains
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Released, Read Here To See If You Have Made It To The Mains Getty images

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 1:08 pm

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 on July 27, 2022. The list available on the official website contains the roll numbers that are now qualified to take the Mains exam. 

As far as the UP PCS Pre Result announcement is concerned, an official notification from the UPPSC says that this year around 6,29,974 candidates had registered for the prelims exam. Out of the just 3,29,310 candidates who took the examinations, 5,964 students have now been shortlisted in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022. These students will now be competing for 384 vacant posts of various ranks. 

The same notification also informed that the individual marks obtained by the candidates along with the cut-offs related to the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 will be released once the final phase of the main exam gets concluded. Any request in this regard received via RTI 2005 will not be accepted and entertained by the authorities. 

Here are the steps on how to Check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result- 

  1. Visit the official site of the UPPSC (https://uppsc.up.nic.in/).
  2. Now find the link which says 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE'.
  3. Click on this link. 
  4. Now the candidate needs to check that if their roll number is in the given list of UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022.
  5. You can also download the same at your convenience from the same source. 

