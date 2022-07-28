UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Released, Read Here To See If You Have Made It To The Mains

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 on July 27, 2022. The list available on the official website contains the roll numbers that are now qualified to take the Mains exam.

As far as the UP PCS Pre Result announcement is concerned, an official notification from the UPPSC says that this year around 6,29,974 candidates had registered for the prelims exam. Out of the just 3,29,310 candidates who took the examinations, 5,964 students have now been shortlisted in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022. These students will now be competing for 384 vacant posts of various ranks.

The same notification also informed that the individual marks obtained by the candidates along with the cut-offs related to the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 will be released once the final phase of the main exam gets concluded. Any request in this regard received via RTI 2005 will not be accepted and entertained by the authorities.

Here are the steps on how to Check UPPSC PCS Prelims Result-