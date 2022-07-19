Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Punjab School Education Board Open School Admission Started For 2022-23, Read Ahead To Know All Details

PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23 has started. The last date to fill the registration form without late fees for the Punjab Open School Admission 2022-23 is 31st August 2022.

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 2:23 pm

The students that choose to opt for the open schooling system can now rest assured as PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23 has started. As per official information released in a notice by PSEB, the last date to fill the registration form without late fees for the Punjab Open School Admission 2022-23 is 31st August 2022.

Students that desire to go for the open schooling system can now go to the official website and fill in the registration. It is also advised that students must also take a thorough look at all the instructions that are associated with this process of admission. 

The students must also note that the notice regarding the PSEB Open School Admission 2022-23 is only available in the Punjabi language. So the students that are not able to read it may face some difficulty. 

Here are the steps to start the admission process for PSEB Open School Admission For classes 10th and 12th:-

The rest of the things that are important to students taking the open schooling system are available 24x7 on the official site of the Punjab Board. So students must visit the official PSEB site regularly. And for students who face difficulty regarding the start of the admission process, here are the steps to guide you through the process.

  1. Visit the official site of PSEB. (https://www.pseb.ac.in/)
  2. Now find the 'Announcements' section or 'Online Forms' section. 
  3. Click on the link that says Open School Matriculation / Sr. Secondary Admission/Registration Form For Session 2022-23.
  4. Click on the link. 
  5. You will land on the open school registration page. 
  6. Also, read the instruction document that is given just below the PSEB Open School Admission at pseb.ac.in
  7. Download the required documents and continue the admission process. 

If students still face some problems related to the admission process, so it is advised that they inform PSEB authorities. 

