NCERT May Include Class 9, 10 Scores In Class 12 Evaluation | Know All About It

According to the report named "Establishing Equivalence across Education Boards," the new model suggests integrating certain percentage of marks from class 9 onwards.

NCERT may include marks from class 9 onwards in class 12 evaluation
NCERT may include marks from class 9 onwards in class 12 evaluation Photo: PTI
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed a new evaluation model for Class 12 board exams that includes marks from Classes 9 to 11 and emphasizes vocational and skill-based training.

This approach aims to provide a more comprehensive assessment of students' academic progress and skills development over time.

What Does NCERT's New Evaluation Model Suggest?

The report, submitted by PARAKH to the Ministry of Education in July 2024, calls for a standardized assessment approach across all Indian educational boards.

Following discussions with 32 boards, it recommends making vocational and skill-based subjects mandatory, such as Data Management, Coding, AI, Music, Arts, and Crafts.

This aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) to promote holistic learning and practical skills.

The report highlights the importance of evaluating teachers' performance and improving school infrastructure, including "access to clean water, well-stocked libraries, and adequate sports facilities, to foster a better learning environment."

Class 12 Evaluation To Include Marks From Class 9 Onwards

NCERT's new proposal suggested that Class 12 board results should include performance data from Class 9 onwards.

The new evaluation model suggests inclusion of certain percentage of marks:

Class 9 - 15% of total score

Class 10 - 20% of total score

Class 11 - 25% of total score

This covers 60 per cent of the whole evaluation and the remaining marks would be based on Class 12 itself.

The evaluation for Class 12 will be split into formative and summative assessments. Formative assessments will include self-reflection, student portfolios, teacher assessments, project execution, and group discussions, while summative assessments will consist of traditional term-end examinations.

Further, the report elaborated on the specifics of the assessments in each of the classes, it said, "Specifically, class 9 features a 70% formative and 30% summative split, class 10 an equal 50% formative and summative division, class 11 a 40% formative and 60% summative distribution, and class 12 a 30% formative and 70% summative ratio. Consequently, the cumulative marks at the end of the secondary stage are 15% for class 9, 20% for class 10, 25% for class 11, and 40% for class 12."

Credit-Based Assessment

The new assessment system for Classes 9 to 12 will use a credit-based approach.

Students in Classes 9 and 10 need to earn 32 out of 40 credits for their subjects, while those in Classes 11 and 12 need 36 out of 44 credits.

Extra credits can be earned through online courses or research and community projects.

