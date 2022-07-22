CBSE Class 10 Result Declared, 94% Students Pass Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared CBSE Class 10th result.

Overall, 94 per cent students passed the exams. Girls outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

Earlier on Friday, CBSE class 12th results were also declared, in which 92.71 per cent students passed. Last year, the percentage was 99.37 per cent.

Both CBSE class 10th result and CBSE class 12th result can be checked on CBSE results website (https://cbseresults.nic.in/).

Among the various categories of schools in class 12th CBSE results, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 per cent students passing the exam. JNVs were followed by school of Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 per cent), government-aided (94.81 per cent), government schools (93.38 per cent), and private schools (92.20 per cent).

(With PTI inputs)