Education

AP TET 2024 Result OUT: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Declared | How And Where To Check?

The Department of School Education of AP has declared the results and scorecards of the TET Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their AP TET 2024. Steps and direct link mentioned below.

Official website
AP TET 2024 Result OUT: Andhra Pradesh TET Result Declared | How And Where To Check? Photo: Official website
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 Results have been declared! The Department of School Education of AP has declared the results and scorecards of the TET Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their AP TET 2024 Scorecards from the official website - aptet.apcfss.in

The state-level teacher eligibility test was conducted from February 26 to March 9 this year for around 2.3 lakh candidates.

AP TET 2024 Result Direct Link

AP TET 2024 Result Link (Official Website) | AP TET 2024 Result (Manabadi)

AP TET 2024 Result - How To Check Andhra Pradesh TET Result?

  • Visit the official website website - aptet.apcfss.in

  • On the homepage, click on the link for Results 2024

  • A new page will open, enter your candidate ID, date of birth and captcha code

  • Your AP TET Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future references.

The provisional answer key for the AP TET Exam was released on March 6. After reviewing the objections raised, the School Education Department released the final answer key on March 14.

For the 2024 AP TET Exam, a total of 2,67,789 candidates applied, of which 2,35,907 candidates appeared for the exam.

Candidates who have cleared the AP TET Exam can now apply for various teaching posts in government, aided, and recognized schools across the state. Candidates who have passed the TET exam will now be called for document verification before they start applying for teacher vacancies across AP.

