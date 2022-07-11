AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 Is Out, Here's How To Check The List

The students waiting eagerly for the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 Release Date can rest assured. The official website of National Law University Delhi has finally released the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022. This year around 125 seats for BA LLB have been offered to the students.

The students that have their names on the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 are to confirm their admissions to the National Law University Delhi by 13th July 2022 failing which the admission status of those students will be deemed canceled. The students that confirm their status by then will then need to follow the admission process as instructed by the university to them after the release of the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 BA LLB.

The first merit list of AILET BA LLB was released on July 6th this year. The first list contained the result of 15642 students. The topper of the first list scored 107.5 marks for which the exams were taken on the 26th of June 2022 and the admit cards were available on the 16th of June 2022.

How to check the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022

The students must visit the official website to check the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022. Here are the steps to check the National Law University selection status for BA LLB.

Go to the official site of the National Law University, Delhi.

Click on the main menu and go to the results section or you may find a direct link to the AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 in the notifications section. Click on the link and accept the download prompt. The AILET 2nd Merit List of this year will get downloaded to your device.

As per the authorities, the students must pay their balance fee by July 13th, 2022 (before 11:00 am) so that they don't miss the counseling process. The instruction regarding this is given along with all the other mandatory conditions that have been given in the PDF document that will get downloaded from the official site.