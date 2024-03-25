For the wedding held on February 18 in Kolhapur, the family did not select a muhurat and agreed on a convenient time in the evening for the guests to attend. There were no religious rituals or priests. The stage included photos of Phule and social reformer Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. In a ceremony lasting 45 minutes, the bride and groom did pooja of the elderly members of the family, worshipped the five elements and took the blessings of the family. “We also planted flowers and tulsi saplings. The entire ceremony was ecofriendly and there were no firecrackers. We were happy to be part of an exemplary wedding,” bride Rajnandini Desai said.