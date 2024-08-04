Remembering Saghar Siddiqui: The Poet Of Darkness And Discernment

Poor Saghar could not convince himself that Pakistan is not an ideological country but a battlefield of politicians. Politics carries the status of a science in modern terminology. People of ancient times called it a fox in a henhouse. Here this same fox in the henhouse was in power which politicians used to give the name of democracy. Their democracy is a goodish name for the reign of the fox. A fox is always up and about in a jungle; where they roam in groups what condition would that place be in? For the last 50 years what to talk of one Saghar who knows how many people are in bad luck. Saghar Siddiqui was high-minded and innovative in that he found a way to protest and boycott. Lighting a fire and sitting over it like a yogi, he cried in the middle of the smoke and kept performing the duty of forewarning the others of the outdated traditions and moth-eaten consciences of the outdated system. Just pick any of his ghazals, one will definitely find one or two such couplets which indicate negative forces.