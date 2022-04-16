Poems: Philosophy Of A War

Friends and Enemies



It was never your plan to divide

your enemies into three groups: those who look like you,

those who don’t look like you

and those who cannot be identified. This happens



when you have a scent

of an old battlefield

on your skin, somewhat like nights and vinegar. However, it is

an intense experience to see yourself



crowded to the rafters

everywhere; the same eye colour, same doggedness,

the same smell,

the same common honesty to get things done

in your own way. The same shadow of a long night twirls



in everyone’s index

finger like a key ring of a lost password when you are further out

from yourself every hour

than your secret bush craft plans with a dog

in a mountain full of silence, sunflower and ferns

You make a list, though, on a bar napkin with one side



night and the other red

and you keep names of your small desires in

your black jacket’s left pocket. The pocket smells

of nights and vinegar



like an identity card for this day; the next day is a turn

for some vivid dreams in your head

Everyone is you

and they have the same list

hidden in their black jacket’s left pockets too

They smile and sob

though they actually swig and kill

for their desire and some more vivid dreams



Like you.







Hunger



Dusk devours the Brigade Parade Ground, bit by bit

The cars

left near the roundabout, the Hooghly river

with ferries and a foreshore road,

a statue of an unknown man with a musket

by the Red Road and a sunflower bed

behind the empty goal posts

near Fort William

sink like parts of a huge ship, bound for nowhere

A balloon pops

Somewhere in the Maidan like a muffled gunshot

Children and their parents walk home

fast



Only three glass balconies in a tall building

near South Park Street Cemetery shine

in the last rays of the red sun

Like the remaining gold teeth

of a cruel April evening, full of hunger



Darkness engulfs the city slowly

while I stand near a traffic signal, red,

near Victoria Memorial

with a grey paper bag

in my hand

with a red apple in it



(Sekhar Banerjee is a Pushcart Prize-nominated poet. The Fern-gatherers’ Association (2021) is his latest collection of poems.)

