Poems: Of Vines, Trails, Music, Miracles and Beauty

Madhumalti Vine

A Madhumalti vine grew in my grandmother’s garden in India

It would bloom from spring through summer

The flowers miraculously changing colors from

White to pink to red

Attracting moths and butterflies

Bees and birds

The blooms were alluring no matter their colour

It was in September though that the Madhumalti vine touched the zenith of beauty

The flowers glorious and a deep done red

Their fragrance flying out of the garden into the street

Imbuing the air with ecstasy

Madhumalti vine is drooping from the weight of its red blossoms like a bejeweled bride, grandmother said one evening in mid-September

I was 17, my mind filled with vain and empty love songs

I imagined myself as a bride,

Captivating like the Madhumalti vine

I wasn’t sure about the colour red though

Na-uh, I am not going to wear red, I told myself

You can wear magenta, grandmother blurted

My cheeks turned a hot pink

Grandmother had read my mind

I blushed for days on recalling her ingenuity

In the US, they call the vine ‘Honeysuckle’

It grows down the street from my house

If I look at it long enough

Colours fly in to crowd my mind

White, pink, red, magenta

I revert in time to grandmother’s garden

To being 17

The world turns young and new

The sky a hot pink

Radiating with dreams

The Trail

She was a friend

We would walk together in the canyon

Talking of trees and poems

Films and songs and art

Collecting pine cones in bags

Birdsongs in our hearts

Do you want to walk a new trail, she asked one day

Sure, I said

We walked a little deeper into the canyon where

Pines grew in clusters

Thick grass strewn with dandelions

She pointed towards the trail

I jumped for joy

The trail was narrow and inviting

It ran along a pond

There were geese and

a million winking wildflowers

We walked the length of the trail and back

Euphoria in our strides

Abandon in our hearts

Wind whistling in our ears

We took to walking the trail on a many a day

The thrill around it never ceasing as we encountered

New birds and flowers

Rocks and squirrels

Then like all good things

The adventure ended

We heard that a mountain lion had been sighted near the pond

We never walked the trail again

In time, she moved to another city

The trail now lives in my memory

Elusive like an unkept promise

Searing like an unfinished dream





Pink flowers. Shutterstock

Resonance and Reality

Behind the old house was a

Grassy lawn bordered by flowerbeds and fruit trees

Beyond that lay a field where

Green wheat swayed in the wind

One evening I walked past the lawn

Into the wheat field

Cutting through the center of it to reach the other end

In front of me stood a tiny temple

Shiva Gwala, the field workers called it

Made of stick, mud and straw

It evoked nostalgia for another time

I bowed and sat down under a tree that stood to a side

Legends of Shiva throbbing in my mind

He was everything and everywhere

First teacher

First storyteller

Supreme artist

Greatest warrior

Master of time

Consciousness of the universe

Overhead the evening star Venus burst through the sky and

Glinted in my face

An ineffable music coming to jolt me

Knocking at my heart

The music never left me thereafter

Drumming in my head at uncertain times

Years later when I was hiking in the Shivalik Hills

I met a goatherd

He had stories galore to share about Shiva

I listened without blinking

Have you ever heard the music? he asked

I gasped

We smiled in unison

The ethereal music flying in to echo in the sky

Things merging and dispersing

Ancient lore and cosmic truth

Matter and awareness

Resonance and reality

Questions sinking in humility

Truth spiraling over darkness

The Light

When I was eleven and

Sick with a deathly fever

I saw the light

Sometimes white

Other times yellow

It flickered over me night and day

I spoke to it deliriously

It wanted to pull me into the ether

A force held me down

The light and the force played tug of war

Stretching me in different directions

The force prevailed

Colours returning to splash my days

Rainbows and butterflies calling my name

A new life beckoned to a new me

I embraced it full on but

Never do I permit myself

To forget the light

I am the better from my encounter with it

Kinder

Stronger

Smarter

More beautiful than I could ever have been

Every day is a miracle

Every moment a gift





A pomegranate fruit. Shutterstock

Slain Beauty

A long time ago I lived in a house where a

Pomegranate tree grew in the backyard

One spring it burst forth into astonishing ruby blossoms

Yellow butterflies twinkling in the March air

The blooms promised to make way for large, round fruits

I could scarcely wait for summer

To savor the scent of ripe pomegranates

To take in their juicy sweetness

One night as I lay dreaming of May

A storm flew in on the sly

It roared and ravaged in the darkness

Snuck away at dawn

When I woke up, the pomegranate tree lay uprooted

Scarlet petals strewn across the space

Like thwarted aspirations

They cleared the lifeless tree away

Its fleeting glory coming to flash before my eyes

Yellow butterflies exiting the backyard in a single file

Did the storm slay beauty?

Or was it my obsession with it that slaughtered it?

Did the answer even matter?

The tree was dead

The butterflies gone

The vision was ephemeral

Its memory eternal